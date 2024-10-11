'How Dumb Are You?': Whoopi Goldberg Slams Donald Trump After He Called Her 'Filthy Dirty' at Recent Rally
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Donald Trump during a recent episode of The View, addressing his derogatory remarks about her at two separate rallies.
The former president described Goldberg, 68, as "filthy dirty," and she took this opportunity to address the insult with her signature wit and candor.
"So, we walked out to 'Dirrty’ by Christina Aguilera because it's one of the words that You-Know-Who used when he was talking about me, in particular, but he was talking about us at his rallies," she explained, referring to the ex-president.
"I was filthy, and I stand on that fact. I have always been filthy, and you knew that when you hired me. I headlined, babe, at your casino, which I might've continued to play had you not run it into the ground," she continued. "How dumb are you? You hired me four times. You didn't know what you were getting? How dumb are you?"
The discussion intensified when co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in, expressing her gratitude to Trump for giving them plenty of topics to discuss in the media.
"Donald Trump, I want to thank you for personally telling so many lies and committing so many alleged crimes and providing us with material on a daily basis. You help us do our jobs, and I'm so appreciative," she quipped.
“Because of people like you, a former prosecutor and legal expert can become a fixture on a show like this. And, again, I’m so grateful. I admit I may not have spent as much time in a courtroom as you have, I was also recognize with a special achievement by the Department of Justice. You remember the Department of Justice, right?” Hostin, 55, continued.
Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin, 35, who previously was the director of strategic communications during Trump’s reign, offered insight into why he frequently lashes out.
"He’s always been triggered by women when they call him out," she said.
“This is what irritated him, not what's going on. Hurricanes, all kinds of stuff going on in our country, but we irritated him to the point where he had to admit he does watch the show, something we all knew. So when you hear people say, 'I don't watch that show,' they're lying!" Goldberg added, referring to Hurricane Milton, which hit Florida this past week.
The tension stemmed from Trump, 78, recounting his experience with Goldberg at a campaign event in Reading, Penn.
“I watched this stupid View when you have these really dumb people,” Trump mentioned elsewhere in his speech, which was replayed by Goldberg in the show.
"Politics can do strange things to demented people. Now, I’ve hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian before this, a long time ago, and I went. I’m not particularly shy about what I hear,” he continued.
He further criticized her, saying, “Her mouth was so foul. Every word out of her mouth was like the F-word. We had to leave. She was so filthy dirty, disgusting, half the place left. I said I’d never hire her again. But she was so dirty, every word was filthy dirty, and then I left."