BREAKING NEWS
Celebrity Wardrobe Blunders That Left Us Shaking Our Heads and Laughing

Source: MEGA; @kaylamalec/Instagram

The latest celebrity buzz brings a whirlwind of fashion missteps and wardrobe blunders.

Nov. 23 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian

Source: MEGA
First up, Kim Kardashian made headlines during the 2025 Met Gala, but not for the reasons she anticipated. The reality star humorously navigated multiple wardrobe malfunctions, all while confronting a security guard who stepped on her extravagant train.

"Inspired by Lenny Kravitz, a modern dandy whose fluid, bold aesthetic, alongside icons like Jimi Hendrix and Miles Davis, pioneered distinct and culturally significant aesthetics — shaping the way men dress for generations to come. Lenny's signature Chrome Hearts style perfectly captures the spirit of this theme — Black style, razor-sharp tailoring, and dandy tradition," the SKIMS mogul shared on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus

Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus also caught eyes in New York with her daring fashion choices. The pop star stunned fans in a sheer dress while promoting her new album, proving once again that she won't shy away from bold style statements.

Brooks Nader

Source: MEGA
Brooks Nader faced her own fashion mishaps, whether by discreetly addressing a period stain at Wimbledon or managing a revealing dress while in Saint Tropez. The model's confidence shone through, reminding everyone that imperfections can happen to anyone.

"My manager after I've had my 3rd nip slip of the week," she quipped in a post, referring to one of her fashion slip-ups. "And then when we get back to New York we need to contact, um, Leslie, see what she can do to minimize the press. They've got a mind of their own!!! #lovethynader."

Lindsey Vonn

Source: MEGA

At the 2025 ESPYs, Lindsey Vonn showcased her poise by taking on an unexpected gust of wind that momentarily revealed more than she intended during her red carpet stroll. The athlete kept her composure, showing that nothing can keep her down.

Kayla Malec

Source: @kaylamalec/Instagram

Influencer Kayla Malec had a wardrobe slip that went viral while she enjoyed the sun and surf. She embraced the moment with humor, sharing her empowering journey of resilience after overcoming a tough breakup.

"And the video has 10 million views," she said after the blunder. "This is the reason I’m getting an f------ b--- job in less than a month… They won’t exist in a month! It didn’t happen!"

