Celebrity Wardrobe Blunders That Left Us Shaking Our Heads and Laughing

Kim Kardashian

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus also caught eyes in New York with her daring fashion choices. The pop star stunned fans in a sheer dress while promoting her new album, proving once again that she won't shy away from bold style statements.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader faced her own fashion mishaps, whether by discreetly addressing a period stain at Wimbledon or managing a revealing dress while in Saint Tropez. The model's confidence shone through, reminding everyone that imperfections can happen to anyone. "My manager after I've had my 3rd nip slip of the week," she quipped in a post, referring to one of her fashion slip-ups. "And then when we get back to New York we need to contact, um, Leslie, see what she can do to minimize the press. They've got a mind of their own!!! #lovethynader."

Lindsey Vonn

At the 2025 ESPYs, Lindsey Vonn showcased her poise by taking on an unexpected gust of wind that momentarily revealed more than she intended during her red carpet stroll. The athlete kept her composure, showing that nothing can keep her down.

Kayla Malec

