'Oh S---!': Kim Kardashian Suffers Beauty Mishap While Walking Met Gala Steps, Lip Reader Spills
Kim Kardashian's brief beauty mishap at the Met Gala has been exposed.
The reality star, 44, appeared to lose a nail while posing for photographers on the museum's famed steps — which were decked out with a velvety blue carpet and floral banisters.
In a video captured by Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian could be seen debuting her 2025 Met Gala look when she seemingly realized her nail had fallen off and landed on the ground.
At this moment, "Kim looks to the floor and says: 'Oh s---! Can you find my nail?'" lip reader Nicola Hickling tells OK! on behalf of Spin Genie.
"After getting assistance from someone on the carpet, she replies: 'Thank you,'" Hickling adds, with the clip showcasing a man coming to the rescue and picking up the apparent fallen nail and handing it back to Kardashian.
Aside from the brief beauty malfunction, Kardashian dressed to impress for this year's Met Gala theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
The A-list event was hosted by co-chairs A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo and paid homage to Black dandyism while exhibiting "the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora," according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Kardashian made her way to the 2025 event with her eldest daughter, North, 11, who rocked blue braids and escorted her mom from inside of the hotel into an all-black vehicle.
The mom-of-four avoided a potential fall while en route to the event after a security guard appeared to accidentally step on the train of her all-black, crocodile leather Chrome Hearts ensemble and caused Kardashian to briefly misstep, as OK! previously reported.
While North didn't head inside the actual gala with her mom, as guests must be at least 18 years old to attend, she adorably captured some sweet selfie's of the mother-daughter duo before the SKIMS co-founder enjoyed fashion's biggest night alongside her younger sisters Kendall, 29, and Kylie Jenner, 27.
Kim is no stranger to the Met Gala.
The SKKN by Kim creator has attended the New York City event — which takes place annually on the first Monday of May — for more than a decade, stepping out to her very first Met Gala in 2013.
In a full circle moment, Kim made her Met Gala debut when she was pregnant with North — her and ex-husband Kanye West's first child.
The former couple additionally shares sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 6, as well as daughter Chicago, 7.