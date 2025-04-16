Miley Cyrus' Hottest Moments: See the Sizzling Photos!

The "Party in the U.S.A" hitmaker joined her then-husband, Liam Hemsworth, at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles, Calif., in April 2019. She rocked a custom Yves Saint Laurent gown with a cutout design in the center, pairing her body-hugging outfit with layered necklaces, bracelets and rings.

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated for years after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They wed in 2018 but called it quits the following year.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," their representative said in a statement on August 10, 2019.

A little over a week later, Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They settled it on December 24, 2019, before they officially finalized the filing on January 28, 2020.