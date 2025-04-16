or
Miley Cyrus' Hottest Moments: See the Sizzling Photos!

Miley Cyrus has the power to turn heads at red carpet events with her bold and daring fashion choices.

April 16 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

SNL50

Miley Cyrus attended the event with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

Alongside her longtime boyfriend, Maxx Morando, Grammy-winning singer Miley Cyrus made an appearance at the red carpet event of SNL50: The Anniversary Special in New York City on February 16. It marked one of her public outings with Morando following their attendance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The Hannah Montana star dazzled in an asymmetrical single-sleeved black gown with lapel and wrap skirt detailing, allowing her fans to see her tattoos.

'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere

Miley Cyrus appeared at the event with her then-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The "Party in the U.S.A" hitmaker joined her then-husband, Liam Hemsworth, at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles, Calif., in April 2019. She rocked a custom Yves Saint Laurent gown with a cutout design in the center, pairing her body-hugging outfit with layered necklaces, bracelets and rings.

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated for years after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They wed in 2018 but called it quits the following year.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," their representative said in a statement on August 10, 2019.

A little over a week later, Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They settled it on December 24, 2019, before they officially finalized the filing on January 28, 2020.

2025 Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé took home the Best Country Duo or Group Performance Award for their song 'II Most Wanted.'

Cyrus made a dramatic entrance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in her dazzling high-neck crisscross leather gown with a cutout design. The ensemble also featured a slit on one side, sharing a glimpse of her toned legs.

66th Annual Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus sported a sheer outfit at the event.

The "Flowers" hitmaker graced the red carpet of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing a revealing gown made of 14,000 gold safety pins. She completed the look with metal underwear and gold heels.

2015 MTV Video Music Awards

Miley Cyrus has constantly worn daring outfits to the MTV Video Music Awards.

During the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, the 32-year-old "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" songstress left little to the imagination in her all-silver ensemble. She set pulses racing as she covered her modesty with metallic silver suspenders and a matching beaded skirt, exposing more skin.

Cyrus completed her eye-popping look with thigh-high platform boots.

Ayu Nights' Fourth of July Opening

She performed at the grand opening of Ayu Nights.

Cyrus shocked fans by kissing a girl during her performance at the grand opening of Ayu Nights inside Resort Worlds Las Vegas on the Fourth of July in 2021.

Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2020 Fashion Show

Miley Cyrus also rocked her platinum blonde mullet at the time.

The "We Can't Stop" singer almost exposed her chest in a revealing halter jumpsuit with a plunging neckline at the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2020 Fashion Show in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif.

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

She put her skin on display in a racy dress.

Cyrus looked gorgeous and hot in a black sequin gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019.

