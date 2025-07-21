Ricki Lake's Dramatic Transformation: See Her Before and After Plastic Surgery Photos
August 2000
Ricki Lake is aging in reverse!
Over two decades before debuting her shocking transformation, the talk show host was spotted backstage at the 2000 Teen Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. For the outing, she opted for a long-sleeved top paired with a patterned skirt and closed-toe shoes.
December 2007
The former Ricki Lake host attended the premiere of Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story in an all-black getup, which consisted of a dress, leather jacket and knee-high boots.
June 2017
For NBC's Hairspray Live! FYC event in June 2017, Lake stunned in a black dress that complemented her black closed-toe pumps.
May 2022
The Hairspray actress wore a comfy white shirt and denim pants to a rally in May 2022.
February 2023
Lake had everyone talking when she uploaded an unfiltered, makeup-free selfie in February 2023.
"54. #nofilter #happy #grateful ♥️Happy Sunday," she captioned the Instagram photo.
June 2023
In June 2023, Lake shared a thirst trap from her Mill Valley getaway with her husband, Ross Burningham.
"Hands down, these days are the best of my life. 54 1/2 years old (young!) Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love," she wrote in the caption, adding Burningham makes "every adventure the most fun ever."
In the sultry snap, the mom-of-two ditched her clothes while enjoying an outdoor tub in the middle of the greenery.
February 2024
The Cry-Baby actress marked a milestone in February 2024, sharing a photoset that showed the results of her 30-pound weight-loss.
"Hi friends. I've been wanting to share with you what I've been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier," she began her post.
"My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that)," she continued.
Lake added, "But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past."
She concluded her post with a positive message, writing, "I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong 💪. I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I've lost weight in all of my years. (I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I'm 5'3."
March 2024
Lake stole the show with her youthful look at the 74th Annual ACE Eddie Awards in March 2024.
May 2024
"Oh, this old thing?? Just had it hanging around 🥰," Lake captioned a May 2024 photo of herself wearing an old outfit. "Originally wore this dress to the Business of Being Born world premiere in 2007 and now here I am wearing it again in 2024!"
June 2024
Lake flaunted her slimmed-down figure again in a plunging black swimsuit in a June 2024 post.
"I worked hard to get here. Plan to stay awhile," she shared.
June 2025
During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, the Mrs. Winterbourne star confessed she had undergone some work to achieve her new look.
"I've also had — I'll reveal this to you. I've told other people," she spilled. "I had a lower facelift and neck lift. I kind of think it's the best facelift I've ever seen."
Lake also gave a shout-out to her plastic surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad, whom she called a "genius."
A few weeks after debuting her rejuvenated look, she uploaded a stunning selfie on Instagram, in which she appeared frozen in time.
She captioned the post, "Blossoming in midlife. 🦋."
July 2025
In a July photoset, the former The Ricki Lake Show host celebrated the first year since she "did a thing" to enhance her appearance, confirming she had a "deep plane lower face and neck lift, plus a mild co2 laser."