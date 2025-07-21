Ricki Lake's Dramatic Transformation: See Her Before and After Plastic Surgery Photos

The Cry-Baby actress marked a milestone in February 2024, sharing a photoset that showed the results of her 30-pound weight-loss.

"Hi friends. I've been wanting to share with you what I've been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier," she began her post.

"My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that)," she continued.

Lake added, "But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past."

She concluded her post with a positive message, writing, "I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong 💪. I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I've lost weight in all of my years. (I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I'm 5'3."