or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Ricki Lake
OK LogoPHOTOS

Ricki Lake's Dramatic Transformation: See Her Before and After Plastic Surgery Photos

ricki lake plastic surgery transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA; @rickilake/Instagram

Ricki Lake has drawn attention with her rejuvenated, age-defying transformation!

By:

July 21 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

August 2000

august ricki lake plastic surgery transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Ricki Lake confirmed she underwent a facelift to achieve a younger-looking appearance.

Ricki Lake is aging in reverse!

Over two decades before debuting her shocking transformation, the talk show host was spotted backstage at the 2000 Teen Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. For the outing, she opted for a long-sleeved top paired with a patterned skirt and closed-toe shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

December 2007

december ricki lake plastic surgery transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Ricki Lake said the procedure helped her remove the excess skin caused by her weight-loss.

The former Ricki Lake host attended the premiere of Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story in an all-black getup, which consisted of a dress, leather jacket and knee-high boots.

Article continues below advertisement

June 2017

june ricki lake plastic surgery transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She started her weight-loss journey in 2023.

For NBC's Hairspray Live! FYC event in June 2017, Lake stunned in a black dress that complemented her black closed-toe pumps.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2022

may ricki lake plastic surgery transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Ricki Lake reportedly lost 40 pounds.

The Hairspray actress wore a comfy white shirt and denim pants to a rally in May 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

February 2023

february ricki lake plastic surgery transformation before after photos
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

She lost weight without using Ozempic or other weight-loss drugs.

Lake had everyone talking when she uploaded an unfiltered, makeup-free selfie in February 2023.

"54. #nofilter #happy #grateful ♥️Happy Sunday," she captioned the Instagram photo.

Article continues below advertisement

June 2023

june ricki lake plastic surgery transformation before after photos
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

Fans applauded Ricki Lake throughout her health journey.

In June 2023, Lake shared a thirst trap from her Mill Valley getaway with her husband, Ross Burningham.

"Hands down, these days are the best of my life. 54 1/2 years old (young!) Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love," she wrote in the caption, adding Burningham makes "every adventure the most fun ever."

In the sultry snap, the mom-of-two ditched her clothes while enjoying an outdoor tub in the middle of the greenery.

MORE ON:
Ricki Lake

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

February 2024

february ricki lake plastic surgery transformation before after photos
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

According to Ricki Lake, she had the 'best facelift' she's ever seen.

The Cry-Baby actress marked a milestone in February 2024, sharing a photoset that showed the results of her 30-pound weight-loss.

"Hi friends. I've been wanting to share with you what I've been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier," she began her post.

"My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that)," she continued.

Lake added, "But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past."

She concluded her post with a positive message, writing, "I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong 💪. I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I've lost weight in all of my years. (I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I'm 5'3."

Article continues below advertisement

March 2024

march ricki lake plastic surgery transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Ricki Lake underwent a lower face and neck lift.

Lake stole the show with her youthful look at the 74th Annual ACE Eddie Awards in March 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2024

may ricki lake plastic surgery transformation before after photos
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

She regularly uploads photos of her transformation during her weight-loss journey.

"Oh, this old thing?? Just had it hanging around 🥰," Lake captioned a May 2024 photo of herself wearing an old outfit. "Originally wore this dress to the Business of Being Born world premiere in 2007 and now here I am wearing it again in 2024!"

Article continues below advertisement

June 2024

june ricki lake plastic surgery transformation before after photos
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

Ricki Lake is a mom-of-two.

Lake flaunted her slimmed-down figure again in a plunging black swimsuit in a June 2024 post.

"I worked hard to get here. Plan to stay awhile," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

June 2025

june ricki lake plastic surgery transformation before after photos
Source: @wwhl/Youtube; @rickilake/Instagram

She has been married three times.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, the Mrs. Winterbourne star confessed she had undergone some work to achieve her new look.

"I've also had — I'll reveal this to you. I've told other people," she spilled. "I had a lower facelift and neck lift. I kind of think it's the best facelift I've ever seen."

Lake also gave a shout-out to her plastic surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad, whom she called a "genius."

A few weeks after debuting her rejuvenated look, she uploaded a stunning selfie on Instagram, in which she appeared frozen in time.

She captioned the post, "Blossoming in midlife. 🦋."

Article continues below advertisement

July 2025

july ricki lake plastic surgery transformation before after photos
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

Ricki Lake and Ross Burningham wed in 2022.

In a July photoset, the former The Ricki Lake Show host celebrated the first year since she "did a thing" to enhance her appearance, confirming she had a "deep plane lower face and neck lift, plus a mild co2 laser."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.