Celine Dion's Health Issues: 'My Heart Will Go On' Singer Suffered Other Conditions Before Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Celine Dion's health struggles started in 2016 after years of performing non-stop.

The "Love Again" singer marked her first Las Vegas residency, A New Day, from 2003–2007. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the 714 shows generated over $385 million in revenue.

Dion's second Las Vegas residency, Celine, allowed her to perform 427 shows from 2011–2019.

In between those residencies, Dion held back-to-back tours across the globe. Unfortunately, her busy schedule took a toll on her health, leading her to cancel several shows in 2016 due to a throat infection and exhaustion.