Celine Dion Praying for a Remedy to 'Awful' Stiff Person Syndrome, Says Her Sister: 'She's Doing Everything to Recover'

The mother-of-three revealed her diagnosis in December 2022, when she first postponed her world tour.

"The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she revealed to fans. "I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life."

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better," the Grammy winner continued. "I'm working with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again."