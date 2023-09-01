OK Magazine
Celine Dion Praying for a Remedy to 'Awful' Stiff Person Syndrome, Says Her Sister: 'She's Doing Everything to Recover'

Source: mega
Sep. 1 2023, Published 9:58 a.m. ET

Celine Dion's sister Claudette is sharing some insight into the singer's private life as she battles stiff person syndrome.

"She's doing everything to recover," Claudette shared in a new interview, calling her sibling "a strong woman."

celine dion
Source: mega

Celine Dion announced her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.

"It's an illness we know so little about," she noted, going on to give an example of the 55-year-old superstar's symptoms.

"There are spasms – they're impossible to control. You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It's a bit like that, but in all muscles. There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain," she shared. "We're crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness."

celine dion
Source: mega

The singer hasn't performed on stage since 2022.

The mother-of-three revealed her diagnosis in December 2022, when she first postponed her world tour.

"The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she revealed to fans. "I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life."

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better," the Grammy winner continued. "I'm working with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again."

MORE ON:
Celine Dion
Unfortunately, in May 2023, Celine was forced to cancel her concerts all together.

"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%," she said on Instagram. "It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!' – Celine xx."

dion
Source: @celinedion/instsgram

Celine is a mom to Rene-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 12.

Claudette said the "My Heart Will Go On" crooner's three sons — whom she shared with late husband René Angélil — have been by their mom's side every step of the way.

"It's comforting for us all [to have them near Celine]. They love Celine — not only for the voice she has, but also for the human being she is," Claudette gushed. "For the woman she has become, for the mother she has become. We love her for the person she is."

HELLO! Canada interviewed Claudette.

