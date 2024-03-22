Celine Dion Makes Rare Appearance at Hockey Game With Twin Sons Amid Tragic Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle
Celine Dion was spotted cheering alongside her 13-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy, at the Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers hockey game on Thursday evening, March 21.
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer looked ecstatic to be out on the town with her boys as she watched the players from the sports box in a light top and tan trench coat. She also wore matching jeans and a pair of suede boots.
Dion not only attended the game with her sons, but she also joined one of the teams in the locker room and read out the starting lineup.
"Thank you so much for getting ready for me tonight," she told Bruins coach Jim Montgomery before turning her attention to her task and belting out each of their nicknames.
"Alright! Up front, Heino!" she called to Danton Heinen in a video shared via X, formerly known as Twitter. "You make me hungry, Pasta!' she said to David Pastrnak.
"My name starts with a C and we’re gonna go for 'C-Mac!"' she quipped, referring to Charlie McAvoy.
This rare public appearance comes as the legendary singer continues to battle Stiff-Person Syndrome — an autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.
After months of experiencing mysterious symptoms, Dion was finally diagnosed in December 2022. Unfortunately, this eventually resulted in her canceling the remainder of her 2023 tour.
"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%," she announced in May 2023. "It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!"
By December, her sister Claudette revealed Celine no longer had full "control over her muscles" anymore.
"What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard," she continued. "Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.' It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."
Another insider spilled that despite her health struggles, her family is "rallying around her."
"Her kids are front and center, helping with whatever she needs and spending time with her to keep her spirits up," the insider added.