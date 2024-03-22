Celine Dion Makes Rare Appearance at Hockey Game With Twin Sons Amid Tragic Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

This rare public appearance comes as the legendary singer continues to battle Stiff-Person Syndrome — an autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

After months of experiencing mysterious symptoms, Dion was finally diagnosed in December 2022. Unfortunately, this eventually resulted in her canceling the remainder of her 2023 tour.

"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%," she announced in May 2023. "It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!"