or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > channing tatum
OK LogoPHOTOS

Channing Tatum Declares He's Not Taking Any More 'Fat Roles' While Showing Off 30-Pound Weight Loss in Hot Shirtless Selfies

Composite photo of Channing Tatum.
Source: @channingtatum/Instagram

Channing Tatum is no stranger to sharing shirtless pictures with his 17 million followers on Instagram.

By:

March 22 2025, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum is breaking the internet with his new shirtless snaps!

On Friday, March 21, the Magic Mike star, 44, shared a series of drool-worthy photos showing off his 30-pound weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum not taking fat roles weight loss shirtless selfies
Source: @channingtatum/Instagram

Channing Tatum said he is 'back up' to 205 pounds after losing and gaining weigh for roles.

Article continues below advertisement

“We back up! Lol. 1st photo is today 205. 2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine. Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 for a movie Roofman,” he stated alongside three images of himself at different weights.

“I’m so grateful for my genetics. Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn’t make these big swings in my weight without you guys. But I won’t be doing any more fat roles haha. It’s too hard on the body and too hard to take off now. But d--- when I look at these pics it’s just wild what the human body and will can do,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

In the first image, Tatum displayed his 205-pound physique while taking a photo of his reflection in a window. The actor’s killer abs and toned legs were popping in the seductive snapshot.

The second still showed the She’s the Man alum shirtless in the mirror at 235, while the final image displayed Tatum at 172, the thinnest he has been as of late.

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum not taking fat roles weight loss shirtless selfies
Source: @channingtatum/Instagram

Channing Tatum revealed he gained 30 pounds for a movie called 'Josephine.'

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the upload, fans gushed over the heartthrob — who recently started dating Inka Williams following his split from former fiancée Zoë Kravitz.

“I’m also grateful for your genetics,” one person penned, while another joked, “Are you available for weddings? As the groom? 😂🔥.”

MORE ON:
channing tatum

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ll take you at any size,” a third stated, while a fourth user quipped, “I have nothing appropriate to say🥵🥴😮‍💨.”

One more individual said, “205 is perfection 😍🔥.”

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum not taking fat roles weight loss shirtless selfies
Source: @channingtatum/Instagram

Channing Tatum shared that he lost 30 pounds for a movie called 'Roofman.'

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the celeb could be trying to drop weight to look good for his new boo — whom he was first romantically linked with in January 2025.

“Channing seems very excited about Inka,” an insider said of Step Up alum and the model, 25. “It’s pretty new but he’s having fun. They noted Kravitz is happy for her ex-fiancé and very supportive of him moving on.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tatum and Williams debuted their romance about four months after the hunk ended his engagement to Kravitz while at a February 28 pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles, Calif.

Though their romance didn’t work out, Kravitz gushed about her friendship with Tatum while chatting with Elle on February 25.

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum not taking fat roles weight loss shirtless selfies
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum recently debuted his romance with Inka Williams after ending his engagement with ex Zoë Kravitz.

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she said before discussing his work in their film Blink Twice. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.