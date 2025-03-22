Channing Tatum Declares He's Not Taking Any More 'Fat Roles' While Showing Off 30-Pound Weight Loss in Hot Shirtless Selfies
Channing Tatum is breaking the internet with his new shirtless snaps!
On Friday, March 21, the Magic Mike star, 44, shared a series of drool-worthy photos showing off his 30-pound weight loss.
“We back up! Lol. 1st photo is today 205. 2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine. Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 for a movie Roofman,” he stated alongside three images of himself at different weights.
“I’m so grateful for my genetics. Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn’t make these big swings in my weight without you guys. But I won’t be doing any more fat roles haha. It’s too hard on the body and too hard to take off now. But d--- when I look at these pics it’s just wild what the human body and will can do,” he added.
In the first image, Tatum displayed his 205-pound physique while taking a photo of his reflection in a window. The actor’s killer abs and toned legs were popping in the seductive snapshot.
The second still showed the She’s the Man alum shirtless in the mirror at 235, while the final image displayed Tatum at 172, the thinnest he has been as of late.
In response to the upload, fans gushed over the heartthrob — who recently started dating Inka Williams following his split from former fiancée Zoë Kravitz.
“I’m also grateful for your genetics,” one person penned, while another joked, “Are you available for weddings? As the groom? 😂🔥.”
“I’ll take you at any size,” a third stated, while a fourth user quipped, “I have nothing appropriate to say🥵🥴😮💨.”
One more individual said, “205 is perfection 😍🔥.”
As OK! previously reported, the celeb could be trying to drop weight to look good for his new boo — whom he was first romantically linked with in January 2025.
“Channing seems very excited about Inka,” an insider said of Step Up alum and the model, 25. “It’s pretty new but he’s having fun. They noted Kravitz is happy for her ex-fiancé and very supportive of him moving on.”
Tatum and Williams debuted their romance about four months after the hunk ended his engagement to Kravitz while at a February 28 pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles, Calif.
Though their romance didn’t work out, Kravitz gushed about her friendship with Tatum while chatting with Elle on February 25.
“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she said before discussing his work in their film Blink Twice. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”