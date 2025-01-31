Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Slams 'RHOP' Cast for Alleging Karen Huger's 'Boyfriend' 'Fled' the Scene of DUI: She 'Has Enough to Deal With Right Now'
The explosive trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 reunion was released on January 31, which shows the cast making a shocking accusation involving Karen Huger.
However, Huger's costar Charrisse Jackson-Jordan has come to her defense.
“One of these journalists messaged me that there had been a person in the car with Karen who fled,” Ashley Darby says regarding the night of Huger’s DUI.
“Her boyfriend,” Mia Thorton quickly pipes in with.
Earlier in the season, Thorton accused the Grande Dame of accidentally butt-dialing her while she was spending time with a man who was not her husband.
This isn’t the first time rumors of Huger stepping out on her marriage surfaced. During the Season 2 reunion, Jackson-Jordan told Huger people claimed she had a boyfriend.
“Do I talk about that?” Jackson-Jordan asked her. “Blue eyes, or whatever his name is.”
Jackson-Jordan spoke to OK! after the reunion trailer came out to discuss the ordeal.
“Karen's got enough to deal with right now,” Jackson-Jordan shared. “The added speculation of a boyfriend fleeing the scene in my opinion is totally unbelievable considering the time and location of the accident. She was clearly headed home.” The former RHOP star detailed it was unfortunate Huger wasn’t there to clear the air herself. “In one clip folks are crying about her being in rehab, and in the next moment, the tears turn into tear her down!” she added. “It reminds me of when I was going through [a] divorce while on the show. I was broken, and instead of [getting] support, I was attacked with a barrage of lies.”
In March 2024, Huger was arrested for a DUI after crashing into a pole. While she was found not guilty of reckless driving, she was found guilty of a DUI, negligent driving and other charges. She is currently in a recovery program but is set to be sentenced on February 26, in which she could face up to two years in prison.
In the beginning of the trailer for the reunion, host Andy Cohen reveals Huger will not be present — but she sent a message to the group.
Huger’s drinking came up at another point in the trailer, where Wendy Osefo says someone asked her if they were on the show with Huger, to which she claims she “comes here every single day and gets drunk.”