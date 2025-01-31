Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Slams 'RHOP' Cast for Alleging Karen Huger's 'Boyfriend' 'Fled' the Scene of DUI: She 'Has Enough to Deal With Right Now'

This isn’t the first time rumors of Huger stepping out on her marriage surfaced. During the Season 2 reunion, Jackson-Jordan told Huger people claimed she had a boyfriend.

“Do I talk about that?” Jackson-Jordan asked her. “Blue eyes, or whatever his name is.”

Jackson-Jordan spoke to OK! after the reunion trailer came out to discuss the ordeal.

“Karen's got enough to deal with right now,” Jackson-Jordan shared. “The added speculation of a boyfriend fleeing the scene in my opinion is totally unbelievable considering the time and location of the accident. She was clearly headed home.” The former RHOP star detailed it was unfortunate Huger wasn’t there to clear the air herself. “In one clip folks are crying about her being in rehab, and in the next moment, the tears turn into tear her down!” she added. “It reminds me of when I was going through [a] divorce while on the show. I was broken, and instead of [getting] support, I was attacked with a barrage of lies.”