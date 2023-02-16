Chef Andrew Zimmern Says He's Constantly Inspired By 'Being Out In The World & Talking To People'

Chef Andrew Zimmern may be a pro in the kitchen, but he reveals what inspires him to keep going.

"By being out in the world and talking to people every day. It’s the only way. No one ever got inspired sitting on their couch," the 61-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about the inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, presented by the iconic Bahamian resort, Atlantis Paradise Island, taking place on March 15-19.

The TV personality also loves to follow chefs "that toil in anonymity for the love of the crafts. I am in awe of their skill set and commitment," he says, adding that he still has "millions" of dishes left to cook. "Where do I start, the world of food is endless."