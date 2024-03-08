Cher Claims Son Elijah Allman Hasn't Been Seen at AA Meetings After Receiving Inheritance Check From Late Father

Cher told a judge that she is afraid her son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, could be slipping back into old habits after receiving a sizable inheritance check from his late father, Greg Allman's estate.

The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer has been petitioning for conservatorship over her son due to his recent struggles with his mental health and substance abuse, despite pushback from Elijah and his wife Mariangela King.