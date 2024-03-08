Cher Claims Son Elijah Allman Hasn't Been Seen at AA Meetings After Receiving Inheritance Check From Late Father
Cher told a judge that she is afraid her son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, could be slipping back into old habits after receiving a sizable inheritance check from his late father, Greg Allman's estate.
The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer has been petitioning for conservatorship over her son due to his recent struggles with his mental health and substance abuse, despite pushback from Elijah and his wife Mariangela King.
Cher explained that after he got his quarterly distribution, Elijah was "out of contact with [her] and other close friends and family despite numerous attempts to contact him," per court papers obtained by RadarOnline.com.
"Even more concerning, [Cher] is informed that Elijah has not been seen at any AA meetings — meetings he had been regularly attending after [Cher] initiated this proceeding — since shortly after receiving his distribution from the trust," the legal filing noted.
"Close friends and family contacted [Cher] to express concern about Elijah’s whereabouts and fears that upon receiving his trust distribution, Elijah fell back into the pattern of self-harm and financial mismanagement that they have all seen repeated time after time."
As OK! previously reported, Elijah and Mariangela have been fighting Cher's attempts to take control over the 47-year-old's finances, claiming his mother is an "emotional trigger" for him.
"[Cher] is not capable of managing her own affairs — let alone those of Elijah," she stated earlier this year. "To my knowledge, the petitioner has never known the security code to her own home, does not drive, does not prepare her own meals or dress herself, and has admitted to me that she is a 'manic depressive.'"
"I have witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah’s mother — the petitioner herein but also from his siblings — Chaz and Devon," the legal filing continued. "It is vital that Elijah be surrounded by sober people who are part of the AA community — which most of his family members are not."
King also alleged Elijah had been going to AA meetings "5-6 times a week," and that he's since been "tending to his finances, getting his bills paid and ensuring that his property is under his control."
However, Cher argued Mariangela may not have her son's best interests at heart, noting that "until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises."