Cher's Son Elijah Allman Dismisses Divorce From Wife Days After Singer Files for Conservatorship
Cher's troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, 47, is no longer seeking a divorce from estranged wife Marieangela King, 36, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Elijah initially filed for divorce in November 2021. However, on Tuesday, January 2, his lawyer Larry Ginsberg requested the "entire action of all parties and all causes of actions" related to their split be dismissed.
A source confirmed the pair recently decided to give their relationship another shot and have since reunited.
This comes only a few days after the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer asked the court to grant her conservatorship over her son, claiming he'd become "substantially unable to manage his financial resources" because of his ongoing "mental health and substance abuse issues."
Cher's petition read, "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk."
The court filing also noted the singer believed his relationship with Marieangela had been harmful to possibilities of him overcoming his drug habit.
"Until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises," the petition stated. "[Marieangela] is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."
Cher's petition also alleged her son's wife "took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care."
As OK! previously reported, Cher spoke out about her son's ongoing substance abuse struggles, claiming she wasn't "suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren't."
"I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another — to try to help my children," she explained at the time. "But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."
Cher welcomed Elijah with her late ex-husband Greg Allman in 1976. His father passed away in 2017.