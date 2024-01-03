OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Cher
OK LogoNEWS

Cher's Son Elijah Allman Dismisses Divorce From Wife Days After Singer Files for Conservatorship

chers son elijah allman dismisses divorce wife conservatorship
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 3 2024, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cher's troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, 47, is no longer seeking a divorce from estranged wife Marieangela King, 36, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Elijah initially filed for divorce in November 2021. However, on Tuesday, January 2, his lawyer Larry Ginsberg requested the "entire action of all parties and all causes of actions" related to their split be dismissed.

Article continues below advertisement
cher son elijah blue
Source: mega

Elijah Allman filed to dismiss his pending divorce from Marieangela King.

A source confirmed the pair recently decided to give their relationship another shot and have since reunited.

This comes only a few days after the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer asked the court to grant her conservatorship over her son, claiming he'd become "substantially unable to manage his financial resources" because of his ongoing "mental health and substance abuse issues."

Cher's petition read, "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk."

Article continues below advertisement
chers son elijah allman dismisses divorce wife conservatorship
Source: mega

This comes only a few days after Cher asked the court to grant her conservatorship over her Elijah.

The court filing also noted the singer believed his relationship with Marieangela had been harmful to possibilities of him overcoming his drug habit.

"Until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises," the petition stated. "[Marieangela] is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."

MORE ON:
Cher
Article continues below advertisement
cher son elijah blue
Source: mega

Cher claimed Elijah had become unable to 'manage his financial resources' due to his addictions.

Cher's petition also alleged her son's wife "took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
chers son elijah allman dismisses divorce wife conservatorship
Source: mega

Cher welcomed Elijah with her late ex-husband Greg Allman in 1976.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Cher spoke out about her son's ongoing substance abuse struggles, claiming she wasn't "suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren't."

"I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another — to try to help my children," she explained at the time. "But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."

Cher welcomed Elijah with her late ex-husband Greg Allman in 1976. His father passed away in 2017.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.