Cher's Son Elijah Allman Wants Half-Brother Chaz Bono Deposed as Conservatorship Battle Rages On

By:

Jan. 30 2024, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Elijah Blue Allman's legal team is requesting that Chaz Bono be among the family members deposed as Cher continues to seek conservatorship over her 47-year-old son.

Both Elijah and his formerly estranged wife, Marieangela King, oppose the conservatorship and claim he's been working on his addiction issues privately for several months.

Cher filed for conservatorship over her son Elijah Blue Allman.

"We live together as a married couple and I see the irrefutable daily effort he is making to stay sober," Marieangela said per the court filing. "He attends AA meetings 5-6 times a week, he is free of drugs, and — now that we have reclaimed our stolen vehicle from his mother's property — he can and does attend daily AA meetings affordably."

"He is tending to his finances, getting his bills paid, and ensuring that his property is under his control," she continued, before adding that she believes people in Elijah's family are "emotional triggers" for his addiction issues.

Elijah and his wife, Marieangela King, oppose the conservatorship.

"I have witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah’s mother — the petitioner herein but also from his siblings — Chaz and Devon," Marieangela said.

Per RadarOnline.com, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer's attorneys responded that Elijah's legal team clearly "prefer that the narrative surrounding Cher’s petitions be about something other than a mother’s ongoing, heartfelt efforts to protect her son" due to his history of "abusing drugs and endangering his own life."

Elijah's legal team requested Chaz Bono be deposed.

MORE ON:
Cher
Elijah's legal team retorted, "To be sure, the narrative is of a recovering addict rebuilding his life with the help of his loving wife."

"Our client and his wife have opinions about Cher’s fitness to serve in that role," the 47-year-old's lawyers noted. "Such will be more fully developed when your client’s videotaped deposition is conducted, as well as those of Chaz Bono, Jennifer Ruiz, and Devon Allman, among others. As you have seen, Mr. Allman intends vigorously to oppose these petitions."

Cher welcomed Chaz Bono with late husband Sonny in 1969.

As OK! previously reported, Cher initially filed the petition for conservatorship over her only son shared with late musician Gregg Allman following fears that he would misuse funds from a trust set up by his father.

"Given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk," the legal papers read.

Despite Mariangela's insistence that Elijah is succeeding in his sobriety journey, a source spilled earlier this month that Cher "never trusted" the 36-year-old and always thought she was a "bad influence" on her son from early on in their relationship.

"There’s a good deal of friction between Cher and Marieangela, and Elijah is caught in the middle," the source shared.

