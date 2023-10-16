OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Cher
OK LogoNEWS

'She Just Needed to Talk and Yell': Cher and 'Tired' Tina Turner 'Laughed Hysterically' Prior to Singer's Death

cher tinaturner pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 16 2023, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cher was able to visit her pal Tina Turner before she died in May at age 83.

“I got to see her. She was lying on the chaise and said, ‘I’m tired.’ Then for two hours we were running around the house, and she was laughing hysterically,” the singer, 77, recalled in a new interview. “She just needed to talk and yell. That’s the Tina that I loved. We had the best time and talked about the old times.”

Article continues below advertisement
cher
Source: mega

Cher visited Tina Turner before she died in May.

The "Believe" songstress even left a gift from Turner when she visited her Switzerland home.

“I’m not going to wear them,” Cher said of Turner's high heels. “I just have them up in my closet.”

Article continues below advertisement
tina turner
Source: mega

Tina Turner was 'really sick' prior to her death.

Cher previously revealed some of their last moments together during an interview with MSNBC, sharing that Turner was "really happy" despite being "really sick."

Article continues below advertisement

"I started going to visit her because I thought, 'I need to put this time into our friendship, so she knows we haven't forgotten her,'" she said. "So we all took turns going and spending time with her and it made her happy."

"[Turner] said, 'I can't spend too much time,'" Cher continued. "Then five hours later we were laughing like crazy … She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it."

tinaturner
Source: mega

Cher said she and Tina Turner laughed and ran around the house during the former's last visit.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Turner's good friend Eddy Hampton Armani said she "knew her days were coming."

"When I was told Tina died, I froze. I did not shed a tear. I haven't let it sink in because I was in denial. I screamed in the most horrendous voice, 'No, no, no, no!'" he shared. "She's not here, but to me, she still is. I know when it finally hits me, it will hurt like a ton of bricks."

MORE ON:
Cher

Turner had health problems over the years — she suffered from a stroke and got a kidney transplant.

Article continues below advertisement

Before she got a new kidney, she toyed with assisted suicide.

"It wasn’t my idea of life but the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn’t eat," she wrote in her 2018 memoir. "I was surviving, but not living. I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going, and it was time for me to die, I could accept that, it was OK. When it’s time, it’s really time."

Fortunately, her husband Erwin Bach donated the organ, but she still experienced "ups and downs," as from "time to time my body tried to reject the donor kidney as it frequently happens after a transplantation," she said.

Turner eventually died of natural causes at her home in Switzerland.

Article continues below advertisement
tina turner

Tina Turner had a slew of health issues over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

People spoke with Cher.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.