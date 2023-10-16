'She Just Needed to Talk and Yell': Cher and 'Tired' Tina Turner 'Laughed Hysterically' Prior to Singer's Death

Cher was able to visit her pal Tina Turner before she died in May at age 83.

“I got to see her. She was lying on the chaise and said, ‘I’m tired.’ Then for two hours we were running around the house, and she was laughing hysterically,” the singer, 77, recalled in a new interview. “She just needed to talk and yell. That’s the Tina that I loved. We had the best time and talked about the old times.”