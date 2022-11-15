Cheryl Burke Cozies Up To Dog Ysabella As Grueling Custody Battle With Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Rages On
Cheryl Burke ended her Monday night on a good note: Cuddled up with her pooch, Ysabella.
The Dancing with the Stars pro offered a glimpse of her peaceful night in with her four-legged friend in the late hours of Monday, November 14. Burke took a photo of her adorable pet napping on her plush, light pink bed that is situated in front of the star's stone fireplace.
With the fire going and her little girl by her side, Burke appeared to be on cloud nine, writing alongside the snap, "Ysa," with a read heart emoji.
CHERYL BURKE EX MATTHEW LAWRENCE LIVING WITH HIS MOTHER & BROTHER AFTER SPLIT, DOCUMENTS REVEAL
It's unclear if Burke has the dog she shares with ex-husband Matthew Lawrence full time following their split earlier this year. As OK! reported, Burke filed for divorce from the actor in February after nearly three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."
And while Burke said in a statement earlier this year that she would not be "commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy," the professional dancer seemed to hint that her former husband may have stepped out on her during their union.
“When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes,” Burke wrote in August over a video of herself while Adele's "When We Were Young" played in the background. The caption alongside the clip read: “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye, forever.”
Despite keeping certain aspects of their fallout under wraps, Burke has been very open about their custody battle over Ysabella. During an October episode of her "Burke in the Game" podcast, she revealed she was ready to take Lawrence — from whom she split in January — to court if he continues the battle over their dog.
'DWTS' PRO CHERYL BURKE ALLUDES TO MATTHEW LAWRENCE CHEATING ON HER FOLLOWING DIVORCE
"We are going to go to trial — unless he all of a sudden calls it off, but that would happen… and that will happen in January," the dog mom declared, saying she is "hurt by the whole situation."
She added in a later interview of their custody battle: "She's my dog, and it was a gift from my ex, and I hope that this soon, you know, dies down, and he calls it off. Because you're taking my daughter away from me."