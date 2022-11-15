Cheryl Burke Cozies Up To Dog Ysabella As Grueling Custody Battle With Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Rages On

And while Burke said in a statement earlier this year that she would not be "commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy," the professional dancer seemed to hint that her former husband may have stepped out on her during their union.

“When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes,” Burke wrote in August over a video of herself while Adele's "When We Were Young" played in the background. The caption alongside the clip read: “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye, forever.”