Cheryl Hines Pleads for Her Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Receive Secret Service Protection After Recent Home Intruder Scare

Hines revealed she'd witnessed an intruder attempting to gain access to their property not once, but twice. She recounted that she'd been on Instagram Live when she noticed a strange man in their yard.

The situation was quickly addressed by the security team and the individual was apprehended.

For Hines, this incident hit too close to home, not just because it happened at their residence, but also because of the Kennedy family's tragic history.

RFK Jr. was only a child when his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963. Just a few years later, his father, Robert F. Kennedy, was also shot and killed in Los Angeles while running for president.