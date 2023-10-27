Cheryl Hines Pleads for Her Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Receive Secret Service Protection After Recent Home Intruder Scare
Actress and comedian Cheryl Hines expressed concerns for the safety of her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and their need for Secret Service protection.
This comes in the wake of two alarming incidents at their home in Brentwood.
Hines revealed she'd witnessed an intruder attempting to gain access to their property not once, but twice. She recounted that she'd been on Instagram Live when she noticed a strange man in their yard.
The situation was quickly addressed by the security team and the individual was apprehended.
For Hines, this incident hit too close to home, not just because it happened at their residence, but also because of the Kennedy family's tragic history.
RFK Jr. was only a child when his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963. Just a few years later, his father, Robert F. Kennedy, was also shot and killed in Los Angeles while running for president.
Hines emphasized these recent events underscored the urgent need for Secret Service protection for RFK Jr., especially as he is running as an Independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election.
She shared that they have made attempts to secure Secret Service protection through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), but their requests have been denied.
According to Hines, DHS initially rejected the request, citing that RFK Jr. did not have a high enough polling percentage of at least 15% to warrant such protection.
A recent poll shows him polling at 19% in a three-way race with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Hines expressed her puzzlement and her hopes that President Biden would reconsider their request.
She further speculated the White House may be denying RFK Jr. protection due to the possibility that he will have a significant impact on the outcome of the election next year.
In light of these concerns, Hines believes that the White House cannot ignore the recent intruder incidents.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, RFK Jr. posted, "Yesterday an intruder climbed the fence at my home and was arrested. After being released from police custody later in the day, he immediately returned to my home and was arrested again."
The presidential hopeful followed up the post by claiming, "DHS Secretary Mayorkas has twice refused to grant Secret Service protection for our campaign. For full transparency, here are all the details, including the 3rd formal submission letter to Sec. Mayorkas."