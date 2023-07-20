OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
OK LogoNEWS

'You Are Slandering Me!': R.F.K. Jr. Melts Down at House Subcommittee Meeting After Being Accused of Making Anti-Semitic Remarks

rfk pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 20 2023, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. came under fire yet again during a meeting for the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that took place on Thursday, July 20.

The presidential hopeful lashed out at Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz after she brought up his controversial comments that COVID-19 may have been intentionally created to target certain ethnicities, alleging he was "making light of the genocide against the Jewish people."

Article continues below advertisement
rfk youtube
Source: reuters/youtube

"You are slandering me incorrectly," he ranted. "What you’re saying is dishonest."

At another point in the meeting, a congressman questioned him about a statement he'd made where he mentioned Nazi Germany while talking about the pandemic safety regulations and restrictions, but R.F.K. Jr. quickly accused him of telling lies.

Article continues below advertisement
rfk
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, R.F.K. Jr. spouted the theory that COVID was made for the purpose of ethnic targeting at a private event in New York City earlier this month.

"COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately," he reportedly told others at the get-together. "COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese."

"We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not," he continued. "But there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact."

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Article continues below advertisement
rfk
Source: mega

On Monday, July 17, his sister, Kerry Kennedy, spoke out against the 69-year-old, distancing both herself and her nonprofit from her brother's shocking claims.

"I strongly condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting," she wrote. "His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+-year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

R.F.K. Jr.'s nephew, Joe Kennedy III, also denounced the claims on social media, tweeting: "My uncle’s comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.