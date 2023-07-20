'You Are Slandering Me!': R.F.K. Jr. Melts Down at House Subcommittee Meeting After Being Accused of Making Anti-Semitic Remarks
Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. came under fire yet again during a meeting for the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that took place on Thursday, July 20.
The presidential hopeful lashed out at Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz after she brought up his controversial comments that COVID-19 may have been intentionally created to target certain ethnicities, alleging he was "making light of the genocide against the Jewish people."
"You are slandering me incorrectly," he ranted. "What you’re saying is dishonest."
At another point in the meeting, a congressman questioned him about a statement he'd made where he mentioned Nazi Germany while talking about the pandemic safety regulations and restrictions, but R.F.K. Jr. quickly accused him of telling lies.
As OK! previously reported, R.F.K. Jr. spouted the theory that COVID was made for the purpose of ethnic targeting at a private event in New York City earlier this month.
"COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately," he reportedly told others at the get-together. "COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese."
"We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not," he continued. "But there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact."
- 'Terrible Family Members': Megyn Kelly Trashes Kerry Kennedy for Publicly Slamming Brother RFK Jr.'s COVID-19 Claims
- Kerry Kennedy Slams Brother R.F.K. Jr.'s 'Untruthful' Claim That COVID-19 Was Engineered to Attack Certain Races
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Caught on Tape Spreading Wild 'Sinophobic' and 'Anti-Semitic' COVID Conspiracy Theory
On Monday, July 17, his sister, Kerry Kennedy, spoke out against the 69-year-old, distancing both herself and her nonprofit from her brother's shocking claims.
"I strongly condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting," she wrote. "His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+-year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
R.F.K. Jr.'s nephew, Joe Kennedy III, also denounced the claims on social media, tweeting: "My uncle’s comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said."