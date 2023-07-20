'You Are Slandering Me!': R.F.K. Jr. Melts Down at House Subcommittee Meeting After Being Accused of Making Anti-Semitic Remarks

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. came under fire yet again during a meeting for the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that took place on Thursday, July 20.

The presidential hopeful lashed out at Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz after she brought up his controversial comments that COVID-19 may have been intentionally created to target certain ethnicities, alleging he was "making light of the genocide against the Jewish people."