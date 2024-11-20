Cheryl Hines Is 'Happy' Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Will Be Working for Donald Trump: He's 'Her Political Belief'
Cheryl Hines is reportedly “happy” with her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent nomination to President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet, according to a source close to the couple.
“It’s obvious she doesn’t lean right or left — RFK Jr. is her political belief,” the insider shared.
On November 14, Trump announced that he had chosen to appoint the politician to a key role.
In a statement posted via X, he explained: "I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health."
“The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country,” he continued.
The Senate has yet to confirm the nomination.
Just hours after Trump’s tweet, Kennedy, 70, and Hines, 59, were reportedly seen enjoying an evening together at the America First Policy Institute event at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.
“RFK Jr. and Cheryl looked happy, holding hands, and seemed to enjoy the attention of admirers — including Trump. She was laughing, in her element, and appears to be a supportive wife,” a source shared.
While the couple has faced challenges, including a recent sexting scandal involving Kennedy during his independent presidential campaign, they appeared to have worked through their issues.
After the controversy broke in September, a source revealed that Hines and Kennedy had “barely spoken” for two weeks, with Hines feeling embarrassed about her husband allegedly having an emotional affair with a reporter.
Despite the shocking news, the couple, who got married in 2014, didn't appear to break.
“She's been very angry about it. She has a great support team to vent to though,” the source said of Hines, adding that “everyone's on her side, of course.”
On October 17, they were seen cuddling and laughing at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City, where they shared a kiss and seemed very much in sync.
As for Kennedy's new role, he started out by openly criticizing Trump’s health habits in the past weeks, as OK! previously reported.
On a recent appearance on “The Joe Polish Show" podcast, Kennedy remarked: "The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad."
He added that campaign food was notoriously unhealthy, saying, “You’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky, and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible. And then he [drinks] Diet Coke.”
Kennedy also shared a conversation with UFC president Dana White, who claimed he had never seen Trump drink a glass of water during their 20-year friendship.
Despite the tensions over health issues, Kennedy is moving forward with his own health agenda.
In late October, he posted a clip from an interview on Fox & Friends, where he advocated for replacing seed oils in fast food with animal fat.
“We can help Make America Healthy Again by making frying oil tallow again,” he wrote.
The clip quickly gained attention on social media, with political pundit Ron Filipkowski criticizing both the president-elect and Kennedy’s collaboration on health matters.
“I’ve said before that Trump elevates people into positions that they have no business being near… No sane person would let this unstable quack near public health policy,” he tweeted.
Sources spoke to People.