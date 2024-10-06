Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 'Begging' Wife Cheryl Hines Not to File for Divorce After His Alleged Affair With Journalist Olivia Nuzzi Was Exposed
Will Cheryl Hines end her marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?
According to a source, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 59, is considering calling it quits with the politician, 70, following the news of his alleged affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi.
The insider noted that the situation is “embarrassing” for the blonde beauty, who tied the knot with the lawyer in 2014.
“She's been very angry about it. She has a great support team to vent to, though,” they added, noting how “everyone's on her side, of course.”
The source shared that Hines may take legal action to officially conclude their romance.
“She's been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file,” the insider claimed. “But how many times can you forgive a partner that's dishonest and goes behind your back? It's just ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man."
News of her possible filing came after the couple was spotted together for the first time since Nuzzi revealed she had a “personal relationship” with Kennedy.
The duo, who were introduced by Hines’ costar Larry David in 2011, were seen in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday, October 5.
Page Six reported that Hines and Kennedy were grabbing Starbucks as the actress sat in the passenger seat and the presidential candidate drove.
Another source spilled to People that the celebs have “spent time in Los Angeles together this week.”
They expressed that “things seem pretty tense” between the couple, noting how “Cheryl's without her wedding ring.”
As OK! previously reported, Hines and Kennedy’s reconnection came after another insider said they had minimized their communication in the last two weeks.
The source claimed they "have barely spoken" since the scandal went public.
"She's embarrassed because he got caught,” they added.
Though Nuzzi made it clear she and Kennedy had a romantic relationship, in her statement, she insisted it was only an emotional connection.
"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict," Nuzzi, who met Kennedy while interviewing him for the New Yorker, said.
After Nuzzi exposed their alleged romance, Kennedy’s team denied the allegations.
"Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece," they said.
Additionally, the New Yorker — which has put Nuzzi on leave from her job — shared a message about the incident.
“Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign. An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust,” the publication penned.
People reported that Hines is thinking about filing for divorce from Kennedy.