Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Stands by What He Said in Controversial Commencement Speech: 'I Was Really Intentional'

The Chiefs player claimed: "But then when I use that to talk about women and I say that they should embrace and love being wives and mothers over their career — I think then it gets misconstrued that I'm trying to put women down, which I'm not at all."

"I love women," Harrison added. "I love my wife. My wife had never heard me speak publicly and she was there for that moment. She was up in the background in one of the offices up there and I was getting emotional looking at her crying and understand that she has sacrificed so much for me."