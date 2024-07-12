OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Serena Williams
OK LogoNEWS

Serena Williams Slams Harrison Butker at 2024 ESPYs Right in Front of His Face: 'We Don't Need You'

serena williams blasts harrison butker
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 12 2024, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Serena Williams wasn't afraid to blast Harrison Butker, who previously made controversial comments about women and LGBTQ rights, at the 2024 ESPYs on Thursday, July 11 — right in front of his face.

The tennis star, 42, and her sister, Venus Williams, were joking about women's sports alongside Quinta Brunson.

Article continues below advertisement
serena williams blasts harrison butker
Source: mega

Serena Williams called out Harrison Butker at the 2024 ESPYs.

Article continues below advertisement

“Go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sport,” Venus, 44, said before Serena chimed in, stating: “Except you, Harrison Butker, we don’t need you.”

Brunson, 34, added, “At all, like, ever.”

Article continues below advertisement
serena williams blasts harrison butker
Source: mega

Harrison Butler previously said women should consider 'homemaker' their 'most important tittle.'

Article continues below advertisement

Harrison's reaction wasn't caught by the cameras, but he was seen posing on the red carpet without his wife Isabelle Butker.

The outing occurred two months after Harrison told women they should consider "homemaker" their "most important title."

Article continues below advertisement
serena williams blasts harrison butker
Source: mega

Serena Williams told Harrison Butker that 'we don't need you.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother," he continued.

After the video clip went viral, Harrison reacted to the backlash he received.

"It is now, over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe," he said in May. "At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion."

MORE ON:
Serena Williams
Article continues below advertisement

"It's a decision I've consciously made and one I do not regret at all," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
serena williams blasts harrison butker
Source: mega

Many of Harrison Butker's teammates have weighed in since then.

Article continues below advertisement

Many of Harrison's teammates weighed in, including Travis Kelce.

"When it comes down to his views and what he said at [the] commencement speech, those are his," the footbal star said on on his "New Heights" podcast. "I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don't think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that's just not who I am."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Kelce, who is married to Jason Kelce, also reacted to the astonishing comments. “I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Kylie stated. “I hope that if anyone does not align with those views in that graduating class, that they know that they have just achieved something... that no one can take away from them.”

She continued, “I hope they were appropriately celebrated if that was not their view.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.