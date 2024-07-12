Serena Williams Slams Harrison Butker at 2024 ESPYs Right in Front of His Face: 'We Don't Need You'
Serena Williams wasn't afraid to blast Harrison Butker, who previously made controversial comments about women and LGBTQ rights, at the 2024 ESPYs on Thursday, July 11 — right in front of his face.
The tennis star, 42, and her sister, Venus Williams, were joking about women's sports alongside Quinta Brunson.
“Go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sport,” Venus, 44, said before Serena chimed in, stating: “Except you, Harrison Butker, we don’t need you.”
Brunson, 34, added, “At all, like, ever.”
Harrison's reaction wasn't caught by the cameras, but he was seen posing on the red carpet without his wife Isabelle Butker.
The outing occurred two months after Harrison told women they should consider "homemaker" their "most important title."
“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother," he continued.
After the video clip went viral, Harrison reacted to the backlash he received.
"It is now, over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe," he said in May. "At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion."
"It's a decision I've consciously made and one I do not regret at all," he added.
Many of Harrison's teammates weighed in, including Travis Kelce.
"When it comes down to his views and what he said at [the] commencement speech, those are his," the footbal star said on on his "New Heights" podcast. "I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don't think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that's just not who I am."
Kylie Kelce, who is married to Jason Kelce, also reacted to the astonishing comments. “I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Kylie stated. “I hope that if anyone does not align with those views in that graduating class, that they know that they have just achieved something... that no one can take away from them.”
She continued, “I hope they were appropriately celebrated if that was not their view.”