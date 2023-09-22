'I Don't Believe Him': Hillary Clinton Isn't Convinced Donald Trump Won't Pardon Himself If He Becomes President Again
Hillary Clinton is hesitant to fall for anything Donald Trump says or promises.
After the former president, 77, said it's unlikely he would pardon himself, Clinton, who ran for president in 2016, weighed in on the recent comments. “I don’t believe him on anything,” she said while speaking with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki in an interview, which is set to air on Sunday, September 24. “Why should I start believing him on that?”
“Whenever [Trump] accuses somebody else of doing something, it’s almost guaranteed he’s doing it himself or he’s already done it,” she added. “Or whenever he denies thinking about doing something or doing it, it’s almost guaranteed he is thinking about it or he’s already done it.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, told NBC's Kristen Welker that it's not likely he would pardon himself if he's convicted of a crime or elected president again.
“I could have pardoned myself. Do you know what? I was given an option to pardon myself. I could have pardoned myself when I left,” Trump said in the sit-down interview.
However, Clinton, 75, got the last laugh when Trump was indicted for the fourth time for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
"All over the country, people are wondering what Hillary Rodham Clinton is thinking watching things unfold in Georgia," Rachel Maddow said to Clinton in August.
"Oh, I can’t believe this," the politician said while laughing. "Honestly, I didn’t think that it would be under these circumstances. Yet another set of indictments."
Clinton did gloat, but she also acknowledged that Trump's crimes are nothing to joke about.
“I don’t know that anybody should be satisfied. This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes,” Clinton said. “The only satisfaction is that the system is working. That all of the efforts by Trump and his allies and enablers to try and silence the truth and undermine democracy have been brought into the light. And justice is being pursued.”
“I hope that we won’t have accountability just for Donald Trump and if there are others named in these indictments along with him for their behavior but we will also have accountability for a political party that has just thrown in with all the lies and the divisiveness and the lack of any conscience about what has been done to the country,” Clinton, who has been mocked by Trump for using her personal e-mail to handle classified information, stated.
Despite the political woes, Trump insists he's innocent.
"This politically-inspired indictment, which could have been brought close to three years ago was tailored for placement right smack in the middle of my political campaign, where I am leading all Republicans — by a lot — and beating Joe Biden soundly in almost all polls," he told Fox News Digital after the news made headlines.