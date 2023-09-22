'I Don't Believe Him': Hillary Clinton Isn't Convinced Donald Trump Won't Pardon Himself If He Becomes President Again

Hillary Clinton is hesitant to fall for anything Donald Trump says or promises.

After the former president, 77, said it's unlikely he would pardon himself, Clinton, who ran for president in 2016, weighed in on the recent comments. “I don’t believe him on anything,” she said while speaking with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki in an interview, which is set to air on Sunday, September 24. “Why should I start believing him on that?”