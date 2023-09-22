Chris Christie Slams 'Coward' Donald Trump for Hiding Behind 'Failed Social Media Site'
Chris Christie did not mince words when talking about Donald Trump.
On Thursday, September 21, the former governor of New Jersey joined CNN host Wolf Blitzer to forcefully respond to the most recent insults hurled at him by the 45th commander-in-chief.
"He doesn't like when people stand up to him and call him out on the nonsense that he's involved in," Christie — who recently moved ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the New Hampshire primaries — explained of Trump.
"And I guess he had a bad night last night, maybe at some bad Chinese food or something Wolf. Well, 11:30 at night, a little indigestion decided to attack me," he jokingly continued. "Keep it coming, Donald!"
The 61-year-old then called out the right-wing leader for hiding behind his screen and not facing his opponents head-on. "And by the way, if he had any guts, he'd get on the debate stage!" Christie said.
"And he's got things to say about me. Stop hiding behind your social media site, your failed social media site, Donald, and start taking me on directly. Show up. Stop being a coward," the former federal prosecutor told Blitzer, referencing Trump's Truth Social platform.
The ex-Garden state politician has been one of the few candidates in the Republican party who has taken a shot at Trump as the 2024 election draws closer. "I'm the only one on that stage who was unwilling to raise my hand, aside from Asa Hutchinson, and say I wouldn't support a convicted felon for president of the United States," he stated.
"We are going to take on Donald Trump directly," the University of Delaware alum said. "He doesn't like it when he's taken on directly, and he's confronted."
Despite Christie's criticism of Trump shying away from putting his attacks on the debate stage, the businessman explained to Tucker Carlson last month that he blew off the first round to avoid being "harassed."
"Do I sit there for an hour or two hours—whatever it's going to be—and get harassed by people that shouldn't even be running for president?" Trump told the journalist. "I'm going to have all these people screaming, shouting questions at me, all of which I love answering, I love doing, but it doesn't make sense to do them."
Trump also cited his high poll numbers as to why he has not felt the need to make more public appearances.
"As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner-up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points," he noted on his Truth Social account. "[Ronald] Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I'M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."