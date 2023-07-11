Donald Trump Petrified About Potentially Going to Jail and Thinks About It Every Night Before Bed, Chris Christie Claims

As OK! previously reported, Trump held onto classified materials after leaving the White House, resulting in him being arrested and indicted in June.

Though the businessman has continued to declare he's innocent at his rallies, Christie said it's far from the truth.

"I think that’s what he goes to bed every night thinking. Every night. All this bravado and everything else, I’ve known him for 22 years, when I was doing these cases in New Jersey, and I’d put political figures in jail, he’d say to me, 'I could never do that. I could never go to jail.' And I’m telling you, no matter what he says, no matter how he’s bragging and going on and on about him not being afraid, he goes to bed every time thinking about the sound of the jail cell door closing behind him," he said.