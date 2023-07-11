Donald Trump Petrified About Potentially Going to Jail and Thinks About It Every Night Before Bed, Chris Christie Claims
Though Donald Trump may act like he's not fearful of what's to come when his classified documents trial occurs in the future, Chris Christie claims it's all an act.
“He generally has really crappy lawyers, so let me give him advice,” the former New Jersey governor, 60, said on the Tuesday, July 11, episode of Morning Joe of his former pal, who faces 37 federal criminal counts of alleged conspiracy, obstruction of justice and Espionage Act violations.
"When they get a court order from a United States District Court judge, it’s not a violation of your Fourth Amendment rights. In fact, if you had done the simple thing that I think almost any other American would have done, which would have been to give the documents back, he wouldn’t be prosecuted. He is in big trouble there," Christie said about Trump's future. "If he takes this case to trial and is convicted, which — based upon what I’ve seen in the indictment — I believe he will be then he facing jail time. Because part of what the Justice Department has always done under the attorneys general I’ve seen in my lifetime is, if we offer you a plea, which I’m certain they will, and you turn it down and you take us to trial and you’re convicted, that judge is sending you to jail."
As OK! previously reported, Trump held onto classified materials after leaving the White House, resulting in him being arrested and indicted in June.
Though the businessman has continued to declare he's innocent at his rallies, Christie said it's far from the truth.
"I think that’s what he goes to bed every night thinking. Every night. All this bravado and everything else, I’ve known him for 22 years, when I was doing these cases in New Jersey, and I’d put political figures in jail, he’d say to me, 'I could never do that. I could never go to jail.' And I’m telling you, no matter what he says, no matter how he’s bragging and going on and on about him not being afraid, he goes to bed every time thinking about the sound of the jail cell door closing behind him," he said.
“When push comes to shove, I’m not so sure he won’t take the plea. Because if that’s the only way he knows he can avoid prison, I think he just may," he concluded.