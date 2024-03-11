Chris Cuomo Accuses Tucker Carlson of 'Cherry-Picking' January 6 Footage

The former CNN anchor clarified that he believes it was a "riot" and the MAGA supporters involved were "way over the line" and "motivated to go over the line, in part by the President of the United States."

The ousted Fox News host replied, "Parts of it obviously were a riot but let me ask you a couple questions, one is, why can’t we know how many federal agents were in the crowd and what they were doing there?"

Cuomo retorted that he's "fine with knowing" because "transparency" is the "key to understanding."