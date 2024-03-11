Chris Cuomo Accuses Tucker Carlson of 'Cherry-Picking' January 6 Footage
Chris Cuomo didn't go easy on Tucker Carlson in their one-on-one NewsNation interview set to air on Monday night, March 11.
In a sneak peek, the journalist discussed the controversy surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots and former POTUS Donald Trump's role in it.
"January 6th, I know people will say it was an insurrection," he began in a newly-released clip of the sit-down. "People will say okay, fine, he wasn’t charged with that and there was a reason he wasn’t charged with that. It’s not a technicality."
"And your approach and the approach of other people, 'hey this was just, you know, these guys were in the wrong place, the wrong way, but that’s all it was.' I don’t agree with that," Cuomo said firmly.
The former CNN anchor clarified that he believes it was a "riot" and the MAGA supporters involved were "way over the line" and "motivated to go over the line, in part by the President of the United States."
The ousted Fox News host replied, "Parts of it obviously were a riot but let me ask you a couple questions, one is, why can’t we know how many federal agents were in the crowd and what they were doing there?"
Cuomo retorted that he's "fine with knowing" because "transparency" is the "key to understanding."
Carlson insisted that transparency is the "opposite to what we have," before claiming there are "thousands of hours of tape and the release of which will not jeopardize the security in the Capitol."
However, Cuomo cut in to add, "You cherry-picked that tape by the way."
The conservative television host responded, "I aired what they sent me," to which Cuomo repeated, "You cherry-picked it though."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted in August 2023 for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his actions surrounding the January 6th insurrection.
He was later charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.
The embattled ex-prez has pleaded "not guilty" to all charges and has continued to claim that the many pending legal cases against him are nothing more than an attempt by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere with his 2024 presidential election campaign.