Nikki Haley Doesn't Flinch When Jake Tapper Mistakenly Claims Donald Trump 'Participated in an Erection' on January 6th
Nikki Haley shockingly maintained her composure after CNN's Jake Tapper made an embarrassing flub on the Monday, March 4, installment of The Lead.
The incident occurred while the two discussed the U.S. Supreme Court's bombshell decision to keep Donald Trump on the 2024 presidential primary ballot in Colorado.
"I was very happy with the Supreme Court ruling," the former governor of South Carolina revealed. "Look, I’m trying to defeat Donald Trump fair and square. I don’t need them taking him off the ballot to do it."
Tapper replied, "Right, the Colorado Supreme Court, of course, wasn’t saying – however partisan people might have thought that decision was – their official explanation was not they didn’t like Donald Trump. They said he participated in an erection and I have to— insurrection. Sorry. An insurrection."
Despite the news anchor's awkward mistake, Haley's expression didn't falter in the slightest. However, she finally cracked a smile and gave a short laugh when Tapper sheepishly admitted he got up very early that morning and was feeling "exhausted."
This isn't the first time someone has made that specific mix-up. In early 2021, Chuck Schumer flubbed his words similarly when speaking about the January 6th Capitol riots.
"There will be a trial," he said at the time. "And when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection… insurrection… against the United States."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is facing 91 felony counts across four indictments in New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington D.C.
The 77-year-old was hit with his third indictment on August 1, 2023, for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He was subsequently charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and has insisted the numerous legal cases against him were orchestrated by the Biden administration and other Democrats in order to interfere with his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.
The controversial politician further claims that all U.S. president should be given "full immunity" from criminal prosecution for decisions they made during their time in the White House.