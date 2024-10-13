'What Happened to Donald Trump Being the Protector of Women?': Ex-Prez Slammed After Telling Female Heckler She's Going to Get the 'H--- Knocked Out of Her'
Did Donald Trump just promote violence against women?
On Saturday, October 12, the former president, 78, was slammed after he screamed at a woman heckling him at his Coachella, Calif., rally.
“Back home to mommy,” Trump yelled as he turned to look at the individual as she was escorted out behind the father-of-five onstage.
“She goes back home to mommy. ‘Was that you, darling?’ And then she gets the h--- knocked out of her,” he said to the crowd as they booed and jeered at the protester. “Her mother’s a big fan of ours. You know that, right? Her father. Her mother.”
In response to his highly concerning remarks, people came after Trump on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“If Trump encouraging violence towards a woman isn’t the end of his f------ campaign, I just don’t know anymore,” one person penned, while another added, “People better wake up and vote.”
A third ranted, “This is a great example of the lack of logic in MAGA. It’s all about mob mentality, fueled by hate for a common enemy. Trump tells them who to hate, and no one questions it. MAGA folks are just brainwashed minions, lacking their own will,” as one more explained, “For all the women who ever were hit or beaten by a man, he is not only giving permission but encouraging them to do it again. This is NOT OK.”
One last user referenced one of Trump’s Truth Social posts, writing, “What happened to Trump being the protector of women?”
As OK! previously reported, on September 21, the convicted felon penned a post where he made outrageous claims about women.
“WOMEN ARE POORER THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS HEALTHY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS SAFE ON THE STREETS THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE MORE DEPRESSED AND UNHAPPY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, AND ARE LESS OPTIMISTIC AND CONFIDENT IN THE FUTURE THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO! I WILL FIX ALL OF THAT, AND FAST, AND AT LONG LAST THIS NATIONAL NIGHTMARE WILL BE OVER,” he raged.
The politician, who was found liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll, continued: “WOMEN WILL BE HAPPY, HEALTHY, CONFIDENT AND FREE! YOU WILL NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION, BECAUSE IT IS NOW WHERE IT ALWAYS HAD TO BE, WITH THE STATES, AND A VOTE OF THE PEOPLE — AND WITH POWERFUL EXCEPTIONS, LIKE THOSE THAT RONALD REAGAN INSISTED ON, FOR RAPE, INCEST, AND THE LIFE OF THE MOTHER — BUT NOT ALLOWING FOR DEMOCRAT DEMANDED LATE TERM ABORTION IN THE 7TH, 8TH, OR 9TH MONTH, OR EVEN EXECUTION OF A BABY AFTER BIRTH.”
To conclude, the Republican alleged, “I WILL PROTECT WOMEN AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE. THEY WILL FINALLY BE HEALTHY, HOPEFUL, SAFE, AND SECURE. THEIR LIVES WILL BE HAPPY, BEAUTIFUL, AND GREAT AGAIN!”