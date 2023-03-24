Chris Martin Slammed After Revealing He Doesn't 'Have Dinner Anymore': 'What An Elitist Idiot'
It looks like Chris Martin has been following in ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow’s footsteps, as he just revealed he doesn’t “have dinner anymore.”
After Paltrow was recently slammed for her “starvation diet,” the Coldplay star went on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast and bragged about his similar eating habits.
“I stop eating at 4, and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen,” the musician explained to the host, though he nonchalantly added he “was on a really strict diet anyway.”
“I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year,” the 46-year-old said, referring to his visit with Springsteen.
There, the New Jersey native's wife, Patti Scialfa, told the father-of-two her hubby “only eat[s] one meal a day.”
The “Hymn for the Weekend” singer told the podcaster Springsteen’s routine was his “next challenge,” pointing out the music icon was “more in shape” than he was.
Martin joked the 73-year-old looked so good that his meal each day must be a “flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce.”
After Martin divulged his eating routine, fans bashed him for promoting an unhealthy lifestyle.
- Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over 'The Sweetest Father & Friend' Chris Martin After Birthday Message To Husband Brad Falchuk Falls Flat
- Dakota Johnson Allegedly Turned To Gwyneth Paltrow For Advice Amid Rumored Chris Martin Relationship Woes
- Dakota Johnson Values Blended Family With Chris Martin Due To Her Upbringing
“I too have decided to stop eating because I'm frankly tired of living....these people are INSANE,” one user wrote, while another blasted the Grammy winner by tweeting, “#chrismartin what an elitist idiot ... it’s nice that u can skip dinner. Maybe u should talk to the const. worker who needs to keep his energy up or the nurse who works the night shift, but I’m sure it’s great for ur [sic] surfing and u can always take an extra IV if ur feeling down.”
Another user joked about Martin and Paltrow, saying, “They have children. Does that mean their kids don't eat dinner anymore either? They all sit around the dinner table and sip water?”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Like Martin, Paltrow spilled about her “wellness” routine on the “Art of Being Well” podcast, and she was later met with a plethora of fan backlash.
The Shakespeare in Love actress shared that she intermittently fasts each day, having her first meal at noon.
“I have bone broth for [lunch] a lot of the days. Then for dinner I try to eat according to paleo, so lots of vegetables,” she said, also raving about how she frequently uses IV drips, which “feel so good.”