Chris Stapleton Reveals He Didn't Need Rehab to Get Sober, Claims He 'Got Into a Drinking Contest' With Himself and 'Lost'

"I like to tell people that I got into a drinking contest with myself in my 20s, and I lost," he confessed. "When you’re younger, you feel like you have to do certain things in order to occupy some of these spaces, to make yourself feel like you’re legit. You want to feel things. You want to be able to write about things authentically."

Speaking further on the stigma that musical artists write better songs when they are struggling with addiction, Stapleton said, "If somebody working a different kind of job drank themselves to death in the name of being better at that job, it wouldn’t make sense to anybody. We wouldn’t say, ‘Oh, he must have been the greatest electrician who ever lived.’"