Chrissy Teigen the Comedian? See the Star's Top 5 Funniest Remarks This Year
Perhaps Chrissy Teigen should kickstart a career as a comedian.
The 37-year-old might have a lengthy resume filled with impressive jobs as a model, chef, television personality, mom-of-four and more, but that doesn't mean she can't add professional jokester to her bag of tricks!
Keep scrolling to read Teigen's top 5 funniest remarks this year.
On Sunday, July 23, the wife of John Legend hilariously admitted she'd choose pills and surgery before making lifestyle changes by uploading a silly meme to her Instagram Story.
"Me in line," she wrote alongside the cartoon graphic featuring a long line of people opting for the same theoretical option.
Teigen also recently caused fans to chuckle after she spilled some TMI details about her health.
On Tuesday, July 18, the cookbook author provided intimate details ahead of a routine colonoscopy procedure she was scheduled to have.
"My number one question is, you see me every day. I wear a black Hanro bra and black leggings every day. And for some reason, on the day that I have to take this wild amount of colon cleanse pills, I chose to wear white pants and a white bra," Teigen wrote, joking that she was "just being a big risk-taker today."
"One thing that you always hear about is the crazy drink that you have to drink the night before. It's like very intense and [there's] cramping. And obviously, you have to get ready to have a camera up your butt," she hilariously detailed.
- Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Admits She'd Turn to 'Pills and Surgery' Before Changing Her Lifestyle
- John Legend Admits He and Chrissy Teigen Don't Mind Being 'Outnumbered' With 4 Children: 'We Are Having Fun'
- Chrissy Teigen, 37, Trolled for Being the Queen of Oversharing After Divulging TMI Details About Her Colonoscopy
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The stunning celeb made light of her potential mental health issues in a post highlighting a girls weekend to Joshua Tree she spent with her eldest daughter, Luna, 7, back in June.
"The simplicity of it all was driving me a little bonkers and holding back from doing tooooo much was very difficult and something that needs to be addressed in therapy but my takeaway is this: the most isn’t always the best! sometimes the least is just fine, or even great. this was great," the silly statement read.
On Sunday, May 21, Teigen comically captioned a photo of her newborn daughter, Esti, yawning, stating, "girl just wait."
Legend also took the brunt of his wife's sarcasm after he wore bright red pants during a date night with Teigen back in April.
"Two people in this world: Those who would wear red pants and those who cringe looking at them. We’re each!" she wrote alongside pictures of the "All of Me" singer's questionable outfit choice.