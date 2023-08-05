Chrissy Teigen Rocks 6-Week-Old Wren While on Vacation in Adorable Mother-Son Clip
Chrissy Teigen is spending quality time with her baby boy!
On Friday, August 4, the mother-of-four shared an adorable clip of her holding her 6-week-old son, Wren, as she rocked him in her arms.
The child — who was born via surrogate on June 19 — wore a white and gray onesie while laying in the cookbook author's arms as she soft smiled to the camera.
Chrissy sported a casual black spaghetti strap tank and a gold necklace, when taking care of her newborn while on vacation.
Since they announced Wren's birth, the model and husband John Legend have been very open about their experience using a surrogate.
In Teigen's most recent Instagram post, she promoted a product that has allowed her to collect her breast milk for both Esti — who Chrissy gave birth to in January — and Wren.
"Getting to re-experience breastfeeding with Esti was such a joy," she captioned the upload, along with a cute snap of Miles, 5, feeding his younger brother.
"Miles has been incredibly excited to be a part of the process, his special moments feeding his baby brother are truly priceless. Experiencing the journey of surrogacy with Wren was such a gift and with help from our incredible surrogate," she added.
As OK! previously reported this was not the first time the 37-year-old has publicly gushed about her surrogate.
In Chrissy's statement revealing the birth of Wren, she raved over her time with Alexandra.
"After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again," she began her June 28 post. "In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!"
Chrissy then explained that she and John met "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra."
"I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow," she said.