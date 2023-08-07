Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Enjoy 'First Vacation as a Family of 6': See Adorable Photos!
Reservation for party of six, please!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been soaking up the sun with all four of their precious children during a recent family vacation to a tropical destination.
"Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!" Legend wrote in an Instagram carousel shared on Sunday, August 6, highlighting recent special moments with his wife and their four children: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 6 months, and Wren, 1 month.
The post featured a series of adorable photos, including a snap of Teigen in the pool with her two daughters, a selfie of the "All of Me" singer and his sons, one of Miles and Esti playing poolside, another of Luna and her little sister splashing around, as well as a picture of the parents' eldest son sporting a huge smile.
Legend's 15.7 million followers flooded the comments section to gush over the award-winning artist's loving brood.
"Could your children look anymore like you both! Just beautiful," one fan wrote, as another added, "glad you are enjoying time with your family! There is nothing more precious ❤️."
Teigen also took to Instagram on Sunday to share special moments from the family's trip — some of which included spotlights of the cookbook author and her kids' Lego project.
"Legos on vacation with my giant family! A dream," the model captioned the post, which also featured a group shot of all six family members.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fans also shared their ecstatic reactions to the family vacation on Teigen's upload, as one user stated: "I love!!!! Your posts make me smile so much as a mama and fan in general."
"This is too much cuteness!!😍😩," another admirer added, as a third expressed, "beautiful family. My kind of vacation vibes ❤️."
Teigen eventually took a break from Lego building, as she uploaded a video to her Instagram Story of herself laying down while her husband moisturized her skin.
"On vacation giving post-sun spa treatments to my loved ones," Legend stated after re-sharing the clip to his own profile.