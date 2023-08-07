Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Enjoy 'First Vacation as a Family of 6': See Adorable Photos!

"Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!" Legend wrote in an Instagram carousel shared on Sunday, August 6, highlighting recent special moments with his wife and their four children: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 6 months, and Wren, 1 month.

The post featured a series of adorable photos, including a snap of Teigen in the pool with her two daughters, a selfie of the "All of Me" singer and his sons, one of Miles and Esti playing poolside, another of Luna and her little sister splashing around, as well as a picture of the parents' eldest son sporting a huge smile.