Over It! Christina Haack Removes Ring Finger Tattoo Amid Nasty Divorce From Josh Hall: Photo
Christina Haack is ridding herself of anything that reminds her of Josh Hall.
The HGTV star recently shared a video of herself having a tattoo on her ring finger removed amid her nasty divorce from her estranged husband of almost three years.
"Thank you to my friends @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking care of me," Haack, 41, wrote alongside the Monday, August 26, Instagram Story featuring a clip of a laser being used on her hand.
Prior to documenting her laser tattoo removal, the real estate investor subtly snubbed Hall, 43, by posting a video of a silver suitcase at the bottom of a large staircase, stating: "When you need a man to do the heavy lifting. Actually, just a really strong assistant. Cheaper & safer choice 😉."
The song "Houdini" from Eminem's latest album played in the background of the upload.
Haack and Hall's split has turned messy in the more than one month since the duo both filed for divorce in July.
Earlier this month, Hall admitted a divorce wasn't something he wanted, insinuating Haack was the one pushing to legally end their marriage, as OK! previously reported.
"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever," he said in a statement.
- Christina Haack Shows Off Bikini Body on Hawaiian Vacation Amid 'Bitter' Josh Hall Divorce Battle: Photo
- Christina Haack Promises to 'Never Ever Give Away My Peace Again' After Messy Split From Josh Hall
- Christina Haack Was 'Warned' Not to 'Rush Into Marrying' Josh Hall as 'Bitter' Divorce Battle Begins
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He continued: "We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."
The separated spouses are currently at war, as Hall and Haack didn't sign a prenup before tying the knot in October 2021.
In the midst of their divorce, Haack accused her estranged husband of trying to take "millions more" from her as a result of the split.
In response to Hall requesting spousal support from Haack, the blonde beauty declared: "It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs."
She additionally accused Hall of stealing $35,000 from her.
Haack ranted via social media last month about the bitter battle, insisting: "I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed."
"An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise,'" stated Haack, who shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 43, and son Hudson, almost 5, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, 45.