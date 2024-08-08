Christina Haack Tells Men Who Are Sending Her 'Cute' Messages Amid Her Divorce That They Won't 'Be My 4th Ex-Husband'
Newly single Christina Haack already has potential suitors lining up!
On Thursday, August 8, the blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story and revealed that people won't stop contacting her in the wake of her impending divorce from Josh Hall.
"Dear men. your handwritten/typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex-husband 🤪," the HGTV star, 41, quipped.
"Thank you for all the advice about my children and marriages. I really appreciate it," she added.
The mother-of-three — who shares one child with ex-husband Ant Anstead and two with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — also noted that "fellow realtors" have been reaching out to her about potentially selling her house.
"Please stop mailing and dropping expensive packets, I am not listing my home... but if I were to list, I would list it myself as I am a real estate agent," she pointed out.
Haack has been very vocal since filing to split from Hall last month after nearly three years of marriage, even accusing him of stealing money from her.
"I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she stated on social media. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"
Since the estranged spouses didn't sign a prenup, Hall requested spousal support and the rights to their upcoming HGTV show The Flip-Off.
In her response, Haack stated, "It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs."
Hall didn't comment on the drama until two weeks after their divorce made headlines.
"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for," he wrote in a Friday, August 2, Instagram post. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever."
"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters," he continued. "Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."