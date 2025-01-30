Christina Hall Reveals Josh Hall's Jealously Over Ex Tarek El Moussa Led to Their Split
Christina Hall is opening up about what really led to her split from Josh Hall — and it turns out, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa played a role.
During the premiere of The Flip Off, her new HGTV series where she teams up with Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, Christina got emotional as she revealed just how frustrated Josh was with her past.
“You make him very insecure,” she told Tarek while crying. “Every time we would barely joke at soccer, or if I laughed at you, he would not speak to me for like two to three days. I would get the silent treatment.”
She went on to say that Josh constantly criticized her, calling her “cocky” and “arrogant,” making her feel like he didn’t even like her.
Tarek wasn’t having it, saying, “You’re not any of those things, and he’s projecting. You’re a great mother and a great daughter. You are a great human.”
The premiere episode — where Christina and Josh go head-to-head against Tarek and Heather to see who can flip the most profitable home — also featured a tense argument between Christina and Josh before their breakup.
But just days into filming, Christina and Josh ended things. While she powered through and kept filming with Tarek and Heather, Josh walked away from the show entirely.
Christina revealed that things finally ended after one explosive fight over nothing.
Looking back, Christina said their issues started early on.
“When I met Josh, my name was still Christina El Moussa on everything,” she shared in a confessional. “Josh did not like that, and he was all about me becoming a Hall.”
She admitted she brushed off his behavior at first, assuming his moodiness was just stress over her working with Tarek again.
“Josh knows that Tarek and I have a history,” she explained. “I’m sure some of it is the stress of the competition."
She also admitted that even her children didn’t exactly take to Josh.
“The kids literally asked me to leave,” she revealed, referring to her children with Tarek, Taylor and Brayden, as well as Hudson, whom she shares with her second husband, Ant Anstead.
“They told me, ‘He’s not nice to me.’ Why would I stick around?” she recalled.
As OK! previously reported, their split hasn’t exactly been drama-free. The Christina on the Coast star accused Josh of stealing money from her and her family as they navigate their messy breakup.
On a positive note, Christina and Tarek’s heartfelt conversation during the premiere marked a significant breakthrough in their relationship — years after their turbulent 2016 divorce.
“I’m really sorry for s---. I really am. I just want you to know that,” Christina told Tarek.
“You forgive me?” she asked, and without hesitation, Tarek responded, “A hundred percent, yeah.”
With tears in her eyes, she asked again, “Promise?”
“A hundred percent. I did a lot of things too,” Tarek admitted as his voice cracked. “I hold zero against you.”
The former couple first met in 2005 — Christina was 22, Tarek was 24 — and built their flipping empire together, as documented on Flip or Flop. But their marriage came crashing down years later after a terrifying incident where Tarek left their California home with a gun.
Reflecting on it all, Christina said, “I know we’re in a good place now. But yeah, we went through a lot of stuff. I don’t think anyone understands just how much stuff we went through. We met when we were so young.”
She continued, “When our stuff imploded, I felt like not only did I lose… we were best friends, but also I felt like I lost like, I need to be a full-time mom. And that really, really, really hurt me a lot and really affected me.”
“I understand that feeling of being a little bit lost. And I acknowledge that I’m a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this,” Tarek added.
Then, Christina said something that left Tarek in tears.
“You’re a great dad. I’m really proud of you,” she said. “You’ve come a really long way. I can see it, you know. You’re so much calmer, you’re so much wiser, for real.”