Christina Ricci Called Child Protective Services On Ex-Husband As Nasty Custody War Rages On, Former Spouse Claims
Christina Ricci’s ex-husband, James Heerdegen, is dragging the duo back to court with the demand of more custody of their son all the while accusing the actress of having called Child Protective Services on him.
According to court documents, Heerdegen claimed Ricci and their 8-year-old child’s therapist “attempted to have child protective services open a case [against him] with the claims they submitted to the court."
However, “Child Protective Services declined to even investigate, indicating that the allegations against me do not (in the eyes of the State of California) merit the need for child protection," he added after the judge presiding over the couple’s divorce recently suspended his overnight visits with the child upon Ricci's request.
Heerdegen is now “requesting that my overnights be restored, given that they were taken away under the false pretense of their being an established status, quo, which there wasn’t." He also made note that he has completed eight parenting classes as ordered.
The Wednesday star's ex accused her of being motivated by anger, claiming that during a December 20, 2022, call, she told him he "deserves to lose my child, my career, and all agency because of the hell I put her through."
Ricci "has refused on multiple occasions to attend any kind of co-parenting counseling with me, in spite of the fact that it would help us to communicate, for the benefit of our son,” he continued in court documents.
Heerdegen declared: "Ricci’s refusal shows that she is not willing to compromise her anger for the sake of her own child’s well-being."
Meanwhile, Ricci has previously argued to the court, "Jimmy cannot be trusted to tell this Court the truth about anything. He is an angry, vindictive person who will only seek to blame others for his problems."
“Jimmy will repeat over and over again to this court that he does not have a lawyer because this fact somehow excuses him from having to file truthful pleadings," The Addams Family star said at the time, suggesting that Heerdegen's overnight rights should remain suspended until he submits to an “independent psychiatric evaluation.”
Though Ricci and Heerdegen settled their divorce in December 2022, they are still battling it out in court over their son. The former flames initially agreed to share joint legal custody — with Ricci having most of the physical custody — but weeks later, the mother-of-two was back in court demanding her ex’s custody be stripped.
Radar obtained Heerdegen's court documents.