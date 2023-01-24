Christina Ricci Begs Judge To Block Ex-Husband's Request For 'Baseless Custody Orders' Blocking Her From Traveling With Their Son

Christina Ricci is fighting against her ex-husband James Heerdegen's baseless attempt to try and stop their son from traveling with her.

According to court documents, Ricci told the court that the father of her son, Freddie, 8, claimed he would be seeking an indefinite suspension of her right to travel out of the country with their youngster. She is now demanding that the judge deny Heerdegen's request after his rights for overnight visits with their kid were recently stripped from him.