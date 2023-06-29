Christine Brown and David Woolley Spend Quality Time With Grandkids After Kody Bashes Couple's Parenting Style

Christine Brown is loving life these days. The Sister Wives star and her fiancé, David Woolley, recently spent some quality time with her grandkids — allowing them to get more comfortable with the new man joining their unconventional family.

Christine offered a glimpse of her "amazing afternoon" on Wednesday, June 28, taking to Instagram to show snaps of her grandkids enjoying Thanksgiving Point. The carousel includes her grandchildren holding hands while walking, resting on the grass in the park and looking at dinosaur exhibits outside.