Christine Brown and David Woolley Spend Quality Time With Grandkids After Kody Bashes Couple's Parenting Style
Christine Brown is loving life these days. The Sister Wives star and her fiancé, David Woolley, recently spent some quality time with her grandkids — allowing them to get more comfortable with the new man joining their unconventional family.
Christine offered a glimpse of her "amazing afternoon" on Wednesday, June 28, taking to Instagram to show snaps of her grandkids enjoying Thanksgiving Point. The carousel includes her grandchildren holding hands while walking, resting on the grass in the park and looking at dinosaur exhibits outside.
In two of the photos, David is seen holding one of Christine's grandchildren and engaging with her while she takes in the life-size reptiles.
The loving grandmother added #oma, #timeofmylife and #blessed in her caption of the post, which garnered positive reactions from fans who watched her struggle in her relationship with ex-husband Kody Brown.
"So happy you are away from the toxic life and living a happy life now," expressed one fan, with another emphasizing: "I love this life for you!! It gives all of us that need it, hope!!!"
David seems to have gotten acquainted with many people in Christine's family now that the two are engaged.
Though the lovebirds didn't originally have Janelle's approval on their PDA relationship — as her former sister wife felt that Christine "abandoned the whole Sister Wives covenant," per an insider — it looks like the couple finally won her over.
The trio, along with Janelle and Kody's youngest daughter, Savannah, recently had a fun-filled day driving up mountains in a RZR side car. Christine, who was riding shot gun while David was behind the wheel, documented their adventure in May, showing Janelle in the back screaming with nervous laughter.
Janelle also recently joined the soon-to-be husband and wife in Nashville.
Though Janelle is now on board, Christine's former flame — whom she left in 2021 — is far from thrilled about their whirlwind relationship.
"The whole thing makes him sick," an insider spilled after Christine debuted her then-boyfriend on Valentine's Day. Making matters worse is the fact that Christine and Kody's kids have been spending so much time with David. "Kody seeing photos of his daughter with David is really bothersome to him. It's triggering."
According to another insider, Kody isn't OK with daughter Truely living with Christine and David before they say "I Do."
"It has been brought up several times by Kody that he doesn't think it's appropriate for his daughter to be living in an unwed household," a source spilled in May, one month after David proposed to the reality star. "There have been conversations about how he's uncomfortable with the fact alone that Christine and her fiancé are living together and not married."