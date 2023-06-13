Over Already? Sullen Christine Brown Seen Sans Her Engagement Ring While Wiping Her Eyes At Gas Station
Over before it began? Christine Brown seemed to hint that her relationship with David Woolley may be in trouble after she was spotted appearing to wipe away tears after ditching her engagement ring.
The Sister Wives star was seen pumping gas in Utah sans her diamond sparkler on Friday afternoon, June 9. With her glasses placed on top of her head, Christine was photographed wiping her eyes while at the local gas station, as she appeared visibly upset.
It's unclear what led to Christine's distress, but the lack of a ring on that finger seemed to point to signs of trouble in paradise for her and David following their April engagement.
Christine debuted the couple's relationship on Valentine's Day, days after teasing that she was "dating someone exclusively," and that he's "wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for."
While Christine and David were caught up in their whirlwind romance, the reality star's loved ones have been wary of their timeline after she announced her split from ex-husband Kody Brown in November 2021 following more than 25 years of marriage.
If Christine does make it down the aisle, it will likely be sometime this summer, with a source close to the family spilling: "It's happening very soon. I've heard around July."
"It will be in the middle of summer and definitely before the kids go back to school," they added, noting the wedding will be in their current home state of Utah. "They'd love to have a nice outdoor wedding with stunning mountain views in the background."
Dishing that the mother-of-six and her new man's nuptials will be "really intimate and mostly close family," the insider offered their two cents on who will be receiving an invite to the highly-anticipated event after several of Christine's family members voiced their concern over her speedy relationship.
Despite rumors that Christine's bestie and former sister wife, Janelle, didn't approve of her and David's PDA-packed romance, the 54-year-old will likely make the cut — and could even possibly be a bridesmaid.
"The only one she still really talks to is Janelle," the source pointed out. "Kody will definitely not be invited, and she's not good friends with the other wives, specifically Robyn and Meri."
Christine shares daughters Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Aspyn, Ysabel and Truely, as well as son Paedon, with the Brown family patriarch.
