'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Janelle Brown Were 'Talking Smack' About Estranged Ex Kody on Nashville Getaway: Source

sister wives christine janelle brown talking smack kody nashvillepp
Source: TLC
By:

Jun. 21 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Sister Wives stars and current besties Christine and Janelle Brown were overheard complaining about their shared ex, Kody, while at a work event in Nashville, Tenn., this past weekend.

Janelle's oldest daughter, Madison, and Christine's construction executive fiancé, David Woolley, also joined in on the trash talk, according to a source who witnessed the conversation.

lularoe cameo plexus all sister wives side gigs
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

"They were definitely talking smack about Kody and the other wives," the source spilled. "They were having a deep and animated conversation that lasted over three hours."

"At one point, Janelle left because it was getting late, but the three of them gossiped until 11 p.m.," they added, noting that Christine "seemed very heated while talking about Kody. She mentioned he was stressing her out."

sister wives madison brown gives birth third child
Source: @MADISON_ROSE11/INSTAGRAM

The source also noted that since Janelle and Kody's 27-year-old daughter, Maddie, was at the table with them, Christine was referring to the Brown family patriarch as "Dad" the whole time.

"Everyone brought up Meri and Robyn as well and it wasn't in a positive light," the source continued. "You can tell they were all aggravated."

christinebrown ig
Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

The witness further clarified that David mentioned meeting at least one of the other sister wives "twice", pointing out that the woman in question — either Robyn or Meri — allegedly kept giving him "weird looks."

As for Maddie, she was reportedly overheard saying Kody had "cut them off" and that their hit TLC show had become "volatile" lately.

Source: OK!

This comes after OK! reported that the father-of-18 hasn't been happy about his 12-year-old daughter, Truely, living with Christine and David before the lovebirds officially tie the knot.

"It has been brought up several times by Kody that he doesn't think it's appropriate for his daughter to be living in an unwed household," a source dished back in May. "There have been conversations about how he's uncomfortable with the fact alone that Christine and her fiancé are living together and not married."

The eyewitness spoke with The Sun about Christine and Janelle's conversations.

