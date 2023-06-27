'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Sparks Rumors She Secretly Tied the Knot After Fans Spot Major Clue
Is Christine Brown already Christine Woolley?
Fans speculated the Sister Wives star skipped out on her "intimate" summer wedding plans and got hitched to her fiancé David Woolley after they noticed what appeared to be a wedding band on that special finger.
In a TikTok video on a tried-and-true "watermelon hack," Christine showed followers her favorite technique for slicing the sweet treat into perfect rectangular shapes to avoid all the juicy mess of eating large watermelon wedges.
However, fans were more focused on her ring finger than her chopping skills.
"Am I the only one who noticed she's wearing a wedding band along with the engagement ring? Did they elope?" one fan asked in the comments, and another added, "Noticed too!"
"First thing I noticed. Good for them," a third said, noting they deserve "a private ceremony before we all see the public one."
Although many followers seemed excited by the idea that Christine and David may have already said "I Do" before cameras had a chance to roll for their hit TLC show, another pointed out that the alleged extra wedding band had likely been a part of her original bling all along.
"Her engagement ring has multiple band[s] intertwined," they explained. "I don't see a wedding band, just an engagement ring."
Christine and David first debuted their relationship this past Valentine's Day, later confirming their speedy engagement in April.
"We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!" she wrote on Thursday, April 13. "I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!"
As OK! previously reported, a source spilled that the duo had been planning their wedding for the "middle of summer" before the younger kids go back to school.
"They're looking at multiple venues — one is a popular ski resort. They'd love to have a nice outdoor wedding with stunning mountain views in the background," the source spilled of the happy couple's nuptials. "It's going to be, from what I hear, really intimate and mostly close family."