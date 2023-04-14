'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Thinks Christine's Engagement 'Is A Stint For TLC' To 'Get Back At Him,' Spills Source
Sister Wives star Kody Brown is less than impressed by ex-wife Christine's speedy engagement to construction exec David Woolley. According to a source, the father-of-18 still isn't convinced that their whirlwind romance has ever been real.
"I don't know if he's serious or joking, but Kody thinks this is all a stint for TLC to get David on a contract, so he and Christine are relevant," an insider who has spoken with the Brown family patriarch spilled to an outlet.
"He's still mad at her," the insider added. "He's still very angry with her and he feels that she has intentionally pushed all the kids away from him."
Referring to how quickly their relationship developed, the insider also noted that Kody feels Christine's habit of publicly sharing her fairytale romance with the world was "a way of her kind of one-upping him and mocking him."
"Kody feels this is all for publicity and to get back at him," they concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Christine and David first confirmed their relationship this past Valentine's Day, and on Thursday, April 13, the mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with Kody — announced they were taking their romance to the next level.
"We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! " she gushed via Instagram earlier this week. "I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!"
"David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday," she praised her new husband-to-be in a recent interview. "I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”
Soon after their engagement, Sister Wives fans took to Reddit to speculate on how Kody was feeling, with many mocking the 54-year-old by referencing a memorable moment when he said Christine's decision to leave him felt like a "knife in the kidneys."
"What I would do to see Kody's bitter reaction! Stabbed in the kidney! He must be so mad!" one user wrote, while another quipped, "The kidney knife be twisting this morn."
The source spoke with The Sun on Kody's suspicions that Christine's engagement was staged for TLC.