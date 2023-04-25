Kody Brown Furious Daughter Truely is Getting Close to Christine's New Fiancé: 'The Whole Thing Makes Him Sick'

After Christine and her daughter Truely, 13, were photographed earlier this month at a local Costco with David, an insider spilled to a news outlet: "Kody seeing photos of his daughter with David is really bothersome to him. It's triggering."

In the photos, the trio was seen laughing and in an animated conversation, with David appearing to jokingly annoy his future stepdaughter.

Aside from his upset with Truely and David's apparent close relationship, Kody is overall "bothered by everything" his ex has been doing since she went public with her new man on Valentine's Day — more than one year after Christine announced in November 2021 that she and the Brown patriarch were over.