Kody Brown Furious Daughter Truely is Getting Close to Christine's New Fiancé: 'The Whole Thing Makes Him Sick'
Christine Brown has a furious ex-husband on her hands.
Kody Brown has not been handling the new man in Christine's life well, especially after seeing David Woolley spending time with his own kids.
After Christine and her daughter Truely, 13, were photographed earlier this month at a local Costco with David, an insider spilled to a news outlet: "Kody seeing photos of his daughter with David is really bothersome to him. It's triggering."
In the photos, the trio was seen laughing and in an animated conversation, with David appearing to jokingly annoy his future stepdaughter.
Aside from his upset with Truely and David's apparent close relationship, Kody is overall "bothered by everything" his ex has been doing since she went public with her new man on Valentine's Day — more than one year after Christine announced in November 2021 that she and the Brown patriarch were over.
"The whole thing makes him sick," concluded the source.
As for how the youngest of the exes' children has been handling the new addition to her non-traditional family, an insider claimed Truely is "getting along well with David."
Christine and David's whirlwind romance has been a hot topic ever since they went public, as they often boast about their love and shamelessly flaunt their PDA online. Despite the Sister Wives star appearing happier than ever, she has members of her famous family worried, namely son Paedon and fellow sister wife Janelle Brown.
"All of Christine's kids have been super supportive, except for Paedon," a source dished of her brood backing her engagement. "It's not to say that two, three years from now he'll change his mind, but for now, he's made his feelings clear."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Recalls Terrifying Childhood Moment When Police Threatened To Arrest Dad Kody For Polygamist Lifestyle
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Goes On Shopping Trip With New Fiancé David Woolley & Daughter Truely
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Thinks Christine's Engagement 'Is A Stint For TLC' To 'Get Back At Him,' Spills Source
Paedon made his feelings about his mom's speedy romance very known days before her boyfriend of less than one year proposed, as the famous offspring told fans that he shared his concerns with Christine.
"Last night [I told her], 'Hey Mom, you’re going fast. I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you’re rushing this,'" said the 24-year-old in a TikTok posted late last month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
And while Janelle publicly congratulated the two on their engagement news, behind closed doors, it seems she doesn't approve of the impending nuptials.
"She doesn't understand how you can go from being so deeply brokenhearted and in love with Kody for so many years and then, all of a sudden, be madly in love with someone else," said a source of Janelle's thoughts on Christine's engagement. "It doesn't make sense to her. I don't think she's, like, maliciously against Christine, it's just hard for her to understand."
The Sun spoke to sources about Kody's upset.