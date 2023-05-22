Christine Brown Candidly Reveals One of the Main 'Reasons' Why She Loves Fiancé David Woolley 'So Much'
Christine Brown could not be more in love with her fiancé, David Woolley!
The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Saturday, May 19, to gush over her husband-to-be and some of the things she adores about him.
"One of the reasons I love David so much!" Brown began in the caption alongside a photo of Woolley and her youngest daughter, Truely Brown, spending the day at the red rocks of Utah. "Truely was stuck on a hill and he climbed up to help her then patiently taught her how to climb down by herself. #encouraging #empowering#lookclosely #myman."
The sweet stepfather-stepdaughter moment comes as the TLC star's ex-husband, Kody Brown, has reportedly been furious with how close the 13-year-old has become with the construction company owner.
"The whole thing makes him sick," the insider said of the patriarch, who also shares daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19 and son Paedon, 24, with Christine.
"All of Christine's kids have been super supportive, except for Paedon," a source noted of their kids' reaction to her engagement. "It's not to say that two, three years from now he'll change his mind, but for now, he's made his feelings clear."
Her only son later explained that he was just worried about the timeline of their relationship. "Last night [I told her], 'Hey Mom, you’re going fast. I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you’re rushing this,'" he explained in a TikTok shortly after the news of Christine's engagement broke.
Kody and Paedon aren't the only people in her life who are seeing red flags when it comes to the fast-paced love, as her former sister wife and best friend Janelle Brown is also reportedly concerned.
"She doesn't understand how you can go from being so deeply brokenhearted and in love with Kody for so many years and then, all of a sudden, be madly in love with someone else," an insider said of Janelle's thoughts. "It doesn't make sense to her. I don't think she's, like, maliciously against Christine, it's just hard for her to understand."