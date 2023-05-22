Christine Brown Attempts to Squash Janelle Feud Rumors Over David Woolley Relationship With Fun-Filled Outing
Christine Brown and Janelle Brown may be back to being besties after hitting a rough patch in their relationship due to the former's whirlwind romance with her now-fiancé, David Woolley.
Following months-long rumors that the Sister Wives stars were at odds, Christine posted a video to Instagram of Janelle and David hanging out. Joined by Janelle and Kody Brown's youngest daughter, Savanah, the foursome spent the weekend on a fun-filled adventure consisting of the group driving up mountains in a RZR side car.
Christine was riding shotgun while David drove the ladies around, with Janelle and Savanah buckled in tight in the back. The mother-of-six documented the crew — who all bared wide smiles — as Janelle screamed with nervous laughter.
When David and Christine pointed out to Janelle where they were driving to next, she exclaimed, "That almost scares me more!"
"We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend! #rzr #moab #riding," Christine captioned the post from Sunday, May 21.
Fans of the TLC series couldn't help but share their excitement over Christine and Janelle bonding again, with one commenting: "This made my heart happy! Love how you two are still hanging out."
"Seeing you girls laughing and happy is everything!" praised another while a third wrote, "I am so so happy for you ladies, you all seem so much more happy, free, and having fun! you deserve that and much more!"
Several Sister Wives fans also asked Christine if David had someone for Janelle after she too left the Brown family patriarch.
Janelle appears to finally be warming up to Christine and David's relationship after multiple insiders dished that the 54-year-old didn't approve of how fast and public their romance has been since going Instagram Official on Valentine's Day.
"There's some distance between Janelle and Christine at the moment," a source spilled earlier this year as Christine, 51, continued to boast online about how in love she was with David. "Janelle feels Christine abandoned the whole Sister Wives covenant."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Noting: "Janelle doesn't approve of her new relationship," the source explained, "She thinks it's too much too soon" — and she apparently hasn't been the only one concerned. Christine's relative are "having a hard time trusting" David, given that they got engaged after dating for less than one year.