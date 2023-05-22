Christine Brown Attempts to Squash Janelle Feud Rumors Over David Woolley Relationship With Fun-Filled Outing

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown may be back to being besties after hitting a rough patch in their relationship due to the former's whirlwind romance with her now-fiancé, David Woolley.

Following months-long rumors that the Sister Wives stars were at odds, Christine posted a video to Instagram of Janelle and David hanging out. Joined by Janelle and Kody Brown's youngest daughter, Savanah, the foursome spent the weekend on a fun-filled adventure consisting of the group driving up mountains in a RZR side car.