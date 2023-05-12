Christine Brown, 51, Goes Completely Makeup-Free as She Enjoys Engagement Bliss
Without any makeup on, Christine Brown is absolutely glowing after saying "Yes" to fiancé David Woolley.
As the Sister Wives star continues to relish in engagement bliss after David proposed in April, she took to her Instagram Story to show off her natural glow while offering her beauty routine that helps her look ageless.
"At 51, I need to really honestly use some anti-aging," she began, as she pointed out her laugh lines.
Christine is likely paying extra attention to caring for herself as she gears up to wed David.
As OK! reported, the reality star debuted her relationship with her boyfriend of less than one year on Valentine's Day, days after hinting that she was "dating someone exclusively."
"He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [my and Kody Brown’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true," she gushed of David before revealing his identity.
Ever since going Instagram Official, the two haven't been shy about flaunting their love for one another, often calling each other "soulmate" or "My King" and "My Queen."
Despite being completely enamored with each other so soon after Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021, her family has mixed feelings about their whirlwind romance.
Prior to news of their engagement, OK! learned Janelle did not approve of Christine's relationship with David, as she thought it was "too much too soon."
The new man in Christine's life has seemingly put a strain on her relationship with her former sister wife, with an insider spilling: "There's some distance between Janelle and Christine at the moment."
Regardless of Janelle's alleged skepticism, she was quick to give the couple her public support upon announcing their engagement.
Alongside Christine's post confirming the news, where she gushed: "We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day," Janelle wrote in the comments section: "Hurray!!!"
Meanwhile, Christine's son Paedon has publicly addressed his mom's speedy relationship with David, revealing in March that he actually spoke with the mother-of-six about the situation.
"Last night [I told her], 'Hey Mom, you’re going fast. I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you’re rushing this,'" he shared in a March TikTok. He pointed out that Christine recently gotten out of a bad relationship with his father and that he's "really sorry about that," but explained it seemed to him like she was "rushing into this relationship [with David] very, very quickly."
Regardless of what everyone thinks, Christine is going full-steam ahead with her PDA relationship.