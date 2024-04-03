Christine Quinn Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Husband Christian Richard After His Arrest and Violent Outbursts
Christine Quinn is putting her safety first.
The reality star was granted a temporary restraining order against husband Christina Richard two weeks after he was arrested for a domestic violence incident.
Richard must stay 100 yards away from the Selling Sunset alum, 35, their son, 2, their dogs and their Los Angeles home. He's also prohibited from stalking or threatening his wife and anyone else protected under the order.
The only matter in which the spouses are allowed to have contact is to talk about "court-mandated child visitation," a news outlet stated.
As OK! reported, Richards was arrested on March 19 after he threw a bag containing glass at Quinn — however, the bag ended up hitting their son instead, though he didn't suffer any serious injuries.
Richards was cuffed on his property while still in his bathrobe and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony offense.
In police paperwork, the blonde beauty explained the altercation happened after she told Richard she was disappointed with his "lack of effort" in their marriage and his "lack of financial contribution" to their family.
Things then became violent, with Quinn stating, "He narrowly missed hitting me with one of the metal rods, but I was struck by one of boxes he threw. He then opened a can of Red Bull and threw that across the room as well, making more of a mess … and returned a short time later, and threw dog feces at me, which he pulled out of the trash."
- Christine Quinn 'Felt Unsafe' in Her 'Toxic' Marriage to Husband Christian Richard Before His Arrest
- Christine Quinn Alleges Husband Christian Richard 'Faked a Suicide Attempt' to Test Her Love for Him
- Christine Quinn Claims Husband Christian Richard Threw 'Dog Feces' at Her in Angry 'Rampage' Before Domestic Violence Arrest
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The real estate guru revealed his "rampage went on for some time," noting he even "urinated on the floor" and "threw multiple heavy floral arrangements at me."
According to a source, the couple's romance has been rocky from the start.
"Christine has felt controlled by Christian their whole relationship," an insider claimed. "He never liked that her whole brand was about s-- appeal and Christine would often have to lie about what partnerships or photoshoots she was doing so Christian wouldn’t have a meltdown."
"This is not the first time she has seen [Christian] lash out in an angry manner," the source spilled. "She has felt unsafe for a while. It has been toxic for several months and Christine has been in distress. … It is going to be a long messy road ahead of them."
A separate source claimed Quinn "is planning on leaving Christian and filing for divorce."
TMZ reported on the restraining order.