Christmas in March? Kimberly Guilfoyle Celebrates 55th Birthday With Over-the-Top Party Featuring 'Patriot Tree' and Trump Decor

The party was attended by prominent guests, including several members of the Trump family. Despite the occasion being a birthday celebration, the décor was undeniably infused with a strong political undertone.

According to insider reports, the "Patriot Tree" is a permanent fixture in her and Donald Trump Jr.'s home, serving as a testament to their unwavering support for the ex-prez.

The tree was elaborately decorated in red, white and blue, featuring ornaments with slogans such as "Let's Go Brandon" and "Trump 2024."