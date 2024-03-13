OK Magazine
Christmas in March? Kimberly Guilfoyle Celebrates 55th Birthday With Over-the-Top Party Featuring 'Patriot Tree' and Trump Decor

christmas march kimberly guilfoyle birthday patriot tree trump decor
Source: Instagram/@kimberlyguilfoyle
By:

Mar. 13 2024, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

In an unusual lavish celebration, Kimberly Guilfoyle marked her 55th birthday with a Trump holiday-style party at her Florida home.

The soirée featured a unique attraction: a Christmas tree she called a "Patriot Tree," which was adorned with decorations and messages supporting Donald Trump's 2024 campaign.

christmas march kimberly guilfoyle birthday patriot tree trump decor
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle's birthday party featured a 'Patriot Tree.'

The party was attended by prominent guests, including several members of the Trump family. Despite the occasion being a birthday celebration, the décor was undeniably infused with a strong political undertone.

According to insider reports, the "Patriot Tree" is a permanent fixture in her and Donald Trump Jr.'s home, serving as a testament to their unwavering support for the ex-prez.

The tree was elaborately decorated in red, white and blue, featuring ornaments with slogans such as "Let's Go Brandon" and "Trump 2024."

christmas march kimberly guilfoyle birthday patriot tree trump decor
Source: Instagram/@kimberlyguilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

Among the distinguished guests were Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, as well as Eric and Lara Trump.

The party, themed around Casino Royale, boasted an array of entertainment, with Las Vegas-style performers, acrobats and even poker tables.

The extravagant affair also included multiple birthday cakes, one of which depicted Guilfoyle in a striking red dress.

The couple, who got engaged in 2020, used the event to raise funds for the charity Furry Friends of Jupiter.

christmas march kimberly guilfoyle birthday patriot tree trump decor
Source: MEGA

Several members of the Trump family attended Guilfoyle's birthday.

Guilfoyle — who has been married twice before, once to Gavin Newsom and also to Eric Villency — spared no expense in creating a memorable and politically charged celebration.

Source: OK!
christmas march kimberly guilfoyle birthday patriot tree trump decor
Source: mega

The lovers are staunch supporters of Donald Trump.

As OK! previously reported, Guilfoyle has gone on the war path for her future father-in-law, attacking "fake Republicans" who haven't endorsed him for 2024.

“For anyone who asks me, ‘Are we gonna have any of these people involved? Let’s make a big tent.’ No!” Guilfoyle said on a recent episode of Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. “We only want the best and the brightest. Trump is gonna win. Get it together. Get your head on straight.”

"None of those people, those fake Republicans, RINOs, I’ll throw the RNC in there with that, all these people have to go,” the TV personality continued. “They’re not gonna be part of our team. They suck! We’re not gonna reward them. They’re traitorous, they’re disloyal and they’re unqualified! So that’s it, I’ve had enough with all those people.”

