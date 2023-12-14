Ivanka Trump Gets Dolled Up to Party in Vegas With Kim Kardashian and More Stars, Husband Jared Kushner Nowhere in Sight: Photos
Ivanka Trump had a very glamorous GNO in Sin City!
On Wednesday, December 13, the blonde beauty was one of several famous faces who came out for the opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which included a fun performance by Justin Timberlake.
On Trump's Instagram Story, she showed off her strapless black and shimmering silver gown in the hotel hallway before making it down to the star-studded bash.
The mom-of-three, 42, uploaded a few photos of herself with pal Kim Kardashian, 43, captioning one of them, "It's always a great night with you @kimkardashian." On another shot with the reality star, Trump wrote, "Ladies night in LV!"
As OK! exclusively reported, the former first daughter is glad to have the SKIMS founder in her life as she gets dragged into her father Donald Trump's scandals.
"Ivanka doesn't have an extensive circle of friends, especially close girlfriends with a deep understanding of the law like Kim does," a source spilled. "This is why she places a high value on Kim's advice, both on a personal and legal level."
The former fashion designer also shared footage of Timberlake's concert, as well as snaps with Jonathan Cheban and mogul David Grutman. Other big names who came out for the fête included Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Paul Wesley.
Noticeably absent was Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, who was presumably back in Miami, Fla., with their three kids.
It was just one week prior that the couple celebrated Hanukkah at home with their tots.
As OK! shared, the parents-of-three decided to take a step back from the political world to focus on raising their kids away from the spotlight. In fact, Ivanka made an official statement to announce she wouldn't be helping her dad with his campaign this election.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she explained. "I do not plan to be involved in politics."
Shortly after, Donald, 77, took to Truth Social and claimed he didn't want his daughter or son-in-law working him anyway.
"Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President," he wrote. "In fact, specifically asked them not to do it — too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond."